Katie Thurston goes ‘off the grid’

Katie Thurston prepares for life off the grid. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston became one of the big names in Bachelor Nation, with fans still eager to keep up with her online.

Katie often posts photos and videos that give insight into her life and thoughts; however, her social media presence is seemingly about to change.

The Bachelorette Season 17 lead recently announced that she will be taking a step back from “the grid.”

Katie Thurston plans to go “off the grid”

Katie Thurston took to Instagram to share a scenic photo of herself and a surprising announcement.

In Katie’s photo, she sat atop a cliff with boyfriend John Hersey’s dog in her lap as she overlooked a gorgeous blue ocean against a clear and bright blue sky.

Katie captioned her post, “Posting on the grid to say I’m going off the grid,” along with a peace sign emoji.

Katie’s post suggests she’ll be stepping away from her 872k followers and taking an indefinite leave of absence online.

Katie Thurston receives support for her decision to unplug

While many of Katie’s followers enjoy her photos and video life updates, they also appeared to fully support Katie going off the grid even though she’ll be missed while she’s away.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Tammy Ly commented, “See you soon homie” with a sad face emoji and two white hearts.

One commenter wrote, “I could not respect this more. GO BE FREE!!!”

Wishing Katie well, a comment read, “enjoy your social media break!”

Another follower wrote, “We’ll miss you! Take all the time you need.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Are Katie Thurston and John Hersey still together?

Katie Thurston had an opportunity to find love on The Bachelorette Season 17. She ended up engaged to Blake Moynes at the end of her season.

Katie and Blake’s engagement was short-lived, and the pair released a joint statement announcing that they had split and gone their separate ways.

However, love was still in the cards for Katie as she revealed that she had entered a romantic relationship with her friend and former contestant John Hersey.

John Hersey was sent home by Katie surprisingly early on The Bachelorette, but the two remained friends until they eventually became something more.

As of now, it appears Katie and John are still together and happily exploring their relationship through fun trips and excursions.

While Katie is off the grid, she and John will likely spend even more quality time together.

