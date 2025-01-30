Rachael Kirkconnell breaks silence after surprise Matt James split

The latest Bachelor Nation breakup seemingly came out of nowhere–for fans and also for the dumpee–Rachael Kirkconnell.

Two weeks ago, Matt James shocked The Bachelor fans with an Instagram post announcing his split from Rachael, whom he’d been dating for four years after choosing her on his season of the show.

The pair had their bumps, especially at the beginning of their relationship, but most recently seemed to be doing great.

They were still traveling together and posted some seriously sweet photos and videos right up until the day before their split after spending some time in London together.

At first, Matt and Rachael’s fans were confused, with some thinking that maybe the post was a joke and others thinking he may have been hacked.

But it was definitely not a joke, and no one was more blindsided by the split than Rachael herself.

Rachael Kirkconnell reveals why Matt James break up was such a shock

On Tuesday, Rachael sat down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke openly about her relationship with Matt James for an hour and 40 minutes.

She shared quite a bit about their four years together, starting with behind-the-scenes details of what went down on The Bachelor, their first breakup, and their tough first year together.

Matt and Rachael had been together for so long that she admitted the biggest pain came from thinking about what would never be—namely, the children she envisioned having with him and the life she thought she would have.

After all, Rachael said Matt was openly talking to her about marriage and even told her she needed to start thinking about what kind of ring she wanted and other details about wedding planning in the weeks leading up to the split.

The real reason Matt James broke up with Rachael Kirkconnell

So, what went wrong leading up to the breakup? Nothing, according to Rachael. It seems that the relationship just ran its course.

While Rachael didn’t see the breakup coming, she admitted that, after four years, she and Matt clearly weren’t in the same place regarding their future.

“He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife,” Rachael told Alex.

The way the split went down came out of the blue, too. Rachael explained, “Everything was fine; the night before, we didn’t have an argument, but I was feeling very overwhelmed.”

She continued, “I was trying so hard to find a good dinner spot … on top of that, I just started my period. I felt terrible. I was just having a rough few hours.”

Apparently, Rachael’s emotional moment was too much for Matt, who went cold on her later when she tried to apologize for ruining his Instagrammable dinner moment.

Rachael explained of the out-of-nowhere split, “It was just one of those things where he, I think, just had this realization that ‘I should want to propose to you by this time.'”

She continued retelling what Matt said, “‘Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things, and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you.'”

Then Rachael addressed Matt’s Instagram post, admitting that she couldn’t respond to the message or make any comments about it because she was stuck on a 12-hour flight home with no phone service.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.