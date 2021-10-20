The Bachelorette 2021 location: Everything to know about the Indian Wells resort where Michelle Young’s season filmed

The first portion of The Bachelorette Season 18 was filmed at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells. Here’s what we know about the luxury resort. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 started off at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells.

30 men arrived at the resort for a shot at love with the Bachelorette lead Michelle Young.

Viewers are curious to learn about this resort located in the heart of Coachella valley and all the amenities it has to offer.

Michelle Young and her The Bachelorette contestants are living in luxury in Indian Wells

The luxury resort is a part of the Marriott franchise.

The site boasts that the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, located in the heart of Palm Springs, is “surrounded by the natural beauty of greater Palm Springs” and a “true desert oasis.”

It appeals to both those looking for luxury and adventure, adding, “This is where you can plan an afternoon of indulgence, or enjoy an unscripted Southern California adventure.”

Each guest suite offers a private balcony with “views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains in the distance.”

The resort has a very modern and fun look to it as opposed to a classical, elegant look that gives it a more youthful feel.

The resort also offers its own spa. Spa Esmerelda offers facials, body scrubs and massages.

The resort also offers a 36-hole golf course, tennis courts, a pool, a 24/7 gym, and plenty of bars and restaurants, including one farm-to-table restaurant named CAVA.

Additionally, it is located right by the Indio Festival Grounds where Coachella and Stagecoach are held.

Those interested can host events there like weddings in their ballrooms and beautiful lawn fronts. These settings were likely put to use when filming Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette will move from Palm Springs to Minnesota partway through the season

Even though Michelle’s season started out at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, the show relocated partway through filming.

The next portion of the season was filmed in Minnesota, Michelle’s home state. Reality Steve revealed that they relocated to the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis.

He tweeted, “For anybody trying to go to the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis hoping to see any of Michelle’s season of the ‘Bachelorette’ filming there, I wouldn’t bother. This is what the hotel has up on its windows.”

The Marquette differs from the desert feel of the Indian Wells Resort. This hotel is in the heart of the city and has buildings with clear, glass walls to enjoy the city skyline.

But, wait! There’s more! The contestants who make it to the final leg of The Bachelorette will seemingly travel even more.

According to one of Reality Steve’s blog posts, Michelle has a one-on-one date in Mexico.

On September 8, he wrote, “She had a date yesterday down in Mexico near the Iberostar Hotel in Punta de Mita and they went jet skiing together.”

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, The Bachelorette will take place in multiple locations once again.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.