The Bachelorette spoilers: Everything we know so far about Michelle Young’s season

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres in almost a month. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is winding down and Bachelor Nation is getting ready for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

This is the first time in the franchise’s history that two seasons of The Bachelorette will air in one year.

Both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor were granted their own seasons of The Bachelorette during the After The Final Rose special.

Katie Thurston’s season aired in June. Even though the season had its fair share of drama, Katie ended the season happily engaged to Blake Moynes.

Now, it’s Michelle’s turn to find love, and here’s everything we know so far about her season.

Filming details for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Filming for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette started out at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California in August.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Monsters & Critics previously reported that filming would transition to the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

That seemingly happened as they celebrated filming the 200th episode of The Bachelorette with a cake from a black-owned business in Minneapolis, Sugarspoon Desserts.

The first photos from the set emerged in early August.

In the picture, Michelle wore an athletic crop top with matching leggings. She wore a whistle as she posed next to a cart of basketballs.

This was likely from one of her first group dates where the men had to prove their skills on the court.

Producer Mike Fleiss tweeted the picture, writing, “On location with our #TheBachelorette.”

Michelle grew up playing basketball and even played on a collegiate level for the Bradley Braves at Bradley University from 2011-2015.

On top of the group date, it appears filming the rest of her season went smoothly.

“Michelle’s season going INSANELY well,” tweeted producer Robert Mills, along with the promo for Michelle’s season.

Michelle’s season going INSANELY well https://t.co/TAVYY0PSvs — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) August 10, 2021

Filming for Michelle’s season wrapped up in early September, and the crew is getting ready to start filming The Bachelor at the end of the month.

When Michelle’s season airs and what goes down

Michelle’s season is set to premiere in about a month! The official premiere date is Tuesday, October 19.

The Bachelor franchise usually takes over Monday nights but it had to step aside to Tuesdays since this is Dancing With The Star’s usual air time.

As for what goes down during Michelle’s season, not much has been revealed.

Michelle is set to meet 35 men during The Bachelorette premiere.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are set to return as hosts and help Michelle navigate all these new relationships.

Tayshia specifically has weighed in on the men from Tayshia’s season.

“I have met all of the men from Michelle’s season and there are some amazing guys in her cast,” Tayshia said on a recent episode of her podcast Click Bait. “I can’t wait for you guys to watch her season. It’s gonna be really good. There’s some guys that you would never expect to surprise you the way they do.”

Out of all the amazing men, it appears that Clayton Echard won’t be the one to win Michelle’s heart. This is because he is rumored to be the next Bachelor lead for Season 26.

As for whether Michelle finds love, based on Tayshia’s description of the “amazing guys” she has to choose from, it’s likely one of them received her final rose and even proposed at the end of the season.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.