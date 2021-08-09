The Bachelorette: First pic from Michelle Young’s season revealed

Michelle Young will be the next Bachelorette, and viewers are getting a sneak peek into her season. Pic credit: ABC

Now that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is almost wrapped up, viewers are looking forward to Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette this fall.

Michelle was the runner-up from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Now, she will have the chance to lead her own season and meet up to 35 eligible men.

Now, viewers will get their first glimpse into what to expect for Michelle’s season.

Bachelorette producer Mike Fleiss uploaded a picture of Michelle on set.

Michelle wears black and white track pants and a crop top as she sits on a sports bench.

She seems to be wearing a whistle as she leans against a cart of basketballs.

Mike captioned the post, “On location with our #TheBachelorette.”

Michelle Young has a special connection to basketball

It seems like Michelle and her men might be filming one of The Bachelorette’s renowned athletic group dates.

This is an especially fitting date for Michelle since she is a basketball player.

Michelle played for the Bradley Braves at Bradley University from 2011-2015.

According to her bio page, she played guard.

It appears that she’ll have plenty of experience to bring to the table for this basketball date.

What to expect from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Filming for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is already underway and set to air on ABC on October 19.

The season is being filmed at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.

Filming was reportedly supposed to begin in Minnesota but will relocate there partway through for unknown reasons.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as co-hosts for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The potential cast of Michelle’s men has been revealed, and viewers are already picking their favorites.

35 men have been listed to appear on the show. However, not all of these men always make it due to scheduling conflicts or COVID-19 precautions.

Michelle’s season seems to be the most diverse to date with men from several countries outside of the United States, including Canada, Jamaica, and Argentina.

One of Michelle’s potential contestants has a famous connection. L.T. Murray’s grandfather is Clint Eastwood.

There are rumors that Michelle knows contestant Joe Coleman from her basketball days in college.

Inversely, one potential contestant has also been exposed for having a history of retweeting sexist tweets.

Viewers will have to wait and see which men make it to Michelle’s season when it premieres in October.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.