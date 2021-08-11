The Bachelorette: Michelle Young filming going ‘insanely well’ says ABC exec

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is going “insanely well,” said an ABC executive. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is already deep into the filming of her season of The Bachelorette, and according to an executive at ABC, things are going “insanely well.”

Michelle will helm the second season of the reality dating series to air this year following Katie Thurston, who just wrapped her starring role as The Bachelorette.

Both women attempted to win the heart of Matt James during the 25th season of The Bachelor. Michelle made it to second place for the season behind Rachael Kirkconnell. Katie came in 11th place and was eliminated in Week 6.

Filming for Michelle’s season began in late July. The fifth-grade teacher did not want to leave her students as they wrapped up their studies for the year, so her filming was pushed back to the middle of summer. She will reportedly wrap her season in early Fall. It is unclear if she will return to her position at the school until her season airs.

Michelle was a favorite of Bachelor Nation, who liked her adventurous streak and how she opened up her heart to Matt James authentically and honestly.

The brunette beauty has appeared to have already made a mark on one ABC exec in particular, who tweeted her praises.

Michelle Young is reportedly doing a great job

ABC executive Robert Mills retweeted the first look clip that teased Michelle’s upcoming season, which will make its official debut on Tuesdays in mid-October. It was first tweeted by Brett S. Vergara, who is a part of the Bachelor diversity team.

“Michelle’s season going INSANELY well,” tweeted Mills alongside a clip from the commercial seen below.

Michelle’s season going INSANELY well https://t.co/TAVYY0PSvs — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) August 10, 2021

His sentiments appeared to be echoed by The Bachelorette Executive Producer Mike Fleiss, who proudly shared an image of his new leading lady on the set of her season.

What Michelle Young had to say about being chosen at The Bachelorette

In an interview with Us Weekly shortly after being announced as one of the two women chosen to be The Bachelorette during 2021, Michelle shared her emotions regarding her upcoming journey to find love.

Michelle Young said she was excited to begin her journey as The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

“I was a little nervous, but once I found out that it was two different seasons, I was here for it,” Michelle said enthusiastically.

“I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go. I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette begins Tuesday, October 18, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.