Here’s why Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette are moving to Tuesday nights

Bachelor in Paradise is moving to Tuesday nights, and The Bachelorette will follow suit. Pic credit: ABC

Quite a few Bachelor in Paradise fans were not happy last night when the series didn’t air on ABC, as we’ve gotten used to. From here on out, viewers can expect the summer dating show to air on Tuesday nights instead — but why?

It turns out there’s a pretty good explanation for the scheduling change, which takes the Bachelor Nation shows from their typical Monday nights to Tuesdays going forward through the end of the year, even if we don’t love it.

Bachelor in Paradise bumped for Monday Night Football?

Those who tried to tune in for Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, September 13, were disappointed to find that the show was not airing. Instead, ABC aired the first Monday Night Football game of the season — Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

However, there won’t be a Bachelor in Paradise episode next Monday night either, or any other Monday after that through the end of the season.

Dancing with the Stars takes over Monday nights

In addition to Monday Night Football pushing Bachelor in Paradise out of its typical Monday night time slot, the series will also be moving to make room for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

The newest season of DWTS will feature The Bachelor star Matt James among the contestants hoping to win the Mirror Ball Trophy and will air on Monday nights beginning on Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

It’s also worth noting that only a couple of Bachelor in Paradise episodes are left in Season 7. Last week, we watched episode 8 and are currently anticipating episode 9, which airs on Tuesday, September 21.

After that, there is only one more episode showing on the Bachelor in Paradise calendar, and we anticipate that it will be the finale. From there, Michelle Young takes over for the second season of The Bachelorette in 2021, one that many Bachelor Nation fans are really excited to see.

All of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday nights, so be sure to set your DVRs and mark your calendar!

It’s not normal to not have an idea of who will be The Bachelor lead this late in the year but have learned over the past week that it is likely someone from Michelle Young’s season that no one has met yet.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.