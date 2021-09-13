Here’s everything The Bachelor boss Mike Fleiss has said about Season 26

The leading man of Season 26 of The Bachelor is yet to be revealed. Pic credit: ABC

With Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette making its premiere on ABC this October, the big question is ‘who will be named The Bachelor?’

While the names of alums such as Andrew Spencer, Tyler Cameron, and more controversially Greg Grippo have been thrown around, more details are confirming that Bachelor Nation hasn’t even met the leading man for Season 26 yet.

The Bachelor boss Mike Fleiss gives details about Season 26

Everyone has thrown out their guesses on who will take the leading role of The Bachelor and the creator of the franchise, Mike Fleiss, continues to tease the reveal of the mystery man.

The 57-year-old producer dropped a major hint on Twitter, writing, “All I can tell you right now is that #BachelorNation will be very happy!”

Continuing to stir the pot, he added, “Well, maybe not everybody…#TheBachelor.”

Fleiss also tweeted that the announcement of the new Bachelor should arrive in the next few days.

While previous Bachelorette Katie Thurston personally vouched for Andrew or Michael Allio as the next lead, Us Weekly recently confirmed that the next Bachelor will indeed be a contestant from Michelle’s season.

The Bachelor is set to make its debut in January 2020, with the filming of the brand new season set to start soon.

Greg Grippo still has some fans wanting him to be the Bachelor

Bachelor Nation is especially vocal when it comes to their leads and they definitely had something to say when the next leading man was speculated to be Greg Grippo, the finalist who self-eliminated himself from Katie Thurston’s season.

Greg went from fan-favorite to having viewers divided when he coldly walked away from Katie after hometowns.

However, the New Jersey native has kept some of his fans. Recently, another fan favorite from the franchise, Dean Unglert voiced his support for Greg as The Bachelor.

“I want it to be Greg [Grippo]. I liked Greg a lot. Greg is handsome. I know that he has his issues with the process, I guess, but I think if Greg was, like, the guy for his season, I think things maybe go a little bit differently. That’s who I’m pulling for,” Dean told Us Weekly.

Fans will have to tune into Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette to find out who the next Bachelor is.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.