The Bachelor women reunite for Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh’s birthdays and send a message to Shanae Ankney

Marlena Wesh and Elizabeth Corrigan reunited with Bachelor friends to celebrate their birthdays. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor women partied hard for Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh birthdays and revealed exactly how they feel about villain Shanae Ankney now.

Elizabeth and Marlena reunited with fellow contestants Genevieve Parisi, Mara Agrait, Sierra Jackson, Eliza Isichei, Kira Mengistu, Ency Abedin, and Jane Paik for a night out.

Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh celebrated their birthdays with The Bachelor women

The Bachelor girl group met up for dinner, dancing, and drinks seemingly in celebration of both Elizabeth and Marlena’s birthdays.

The group posted photos and videos from the night as they posed for pictures, toasted each other, and even danced in front of a sign directed at Shanae.

“Happy bday @ecorrigan5280!” a friend captioned an Instagram story of the group glammed up and toasting one another.

Pic credit: @jamesedwardhall/Instagram

“Still celebrating me,” Marlena captioned a video on her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

“I want to feed you,” Elizabeth joked in another light-hearted video beside Marlena as the birthday girls got close. The group enjoyed dinner at the Sparrow in Los Angeles, and even seemed to be serenaded by a man playing a trumpet.

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

The Bachelor women poked fun at Shanae Ankney as they celebrated Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh

The night wasn’t all focused on Elizabeth and Marlena, however, as another well-known contestant was once again the center of the drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Genevieve, who was stuck with the dreaded two-on-one with Shanae, took the opportunity to poke fun at her Bachelor rival.

She started out with a video snippet of her dinner, which included shrimp in shoutout to Shrimp Gate.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

She then doubled down with a video of several of the women dancing in front of neon sign spelling “F**k Shanae.”

“The best part about this is we didn’t even ask for it,” Genevieve captioned her story. “they just knew.”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Mara appeared to get into the message as well, dancing with her middle fingers raised to the sign in the video. Elizabeth was also seen dancing in the shot.

Clayton Echard’s contestants remained close after they were eliminated from The Bachelor

The Bachelor women didn’t appear too focused on the old drama, however, mainly posting shots joking around and cuddling up to one another.

Genevieve also showed off a shot of herself and Mara posing together in support of her friend after Mara was caught up in a feud with Sarah Hamrick.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

All the women in attendance have been eliminated from the show by Clayton, with Mara sent home in the most recent episode.

The group may not have found love with Clayton, but it appears their friendship is still going strong as they reunited to celebrate Elizabeth and Marlena.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.