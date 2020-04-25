The Bachelor star Peter Weber knows he’s not liked by his ex-girlfriends anymore

The Bachelor star Peter Weber knows that he’s not a popular person. He has already admitted that he made some bad decisions on the show when he was trying to find his wife.

He managed to anger some of the women by bringing back one after he had eliminated her.

Peter also kept Victoria Fuller around for longer than the women and viewers wanted.

But now, after unfollowing Madison Prewett this week on Instagram, Peter is making mention of the women he knows he has pissed off.

Peter Weber reveals he’s not liked by his ex-girlfriends

This news came this week as Peter shared a video from January this year when his season of The Bachelor aired.

The video had originally been shared by Mykenna, one of the women on his season of the show. She shared it as a throwback video.

Peter chimed in by sharing the video and adding his own comment.

“Throwback in honor of the NFL draft,” Peter wrote on the video, adding, “Cheering on my girls (that still like me). @mykenna I agree you should’ve been drafted…”

It’s interesting that he makes mention of the girls that don’t like him, as his three final women are the ones that appear to have no interest in him anymore.

He managed to anger Hannah Ann by dumping her after proposing to her. Madison recently expressed her frustration over Peter, as he was sending her mixed messages, and Victoria Fuller has been spending time in Iowa with former Bachelor star Chris Soules.

Peter Weber is winning over Kelley Flanagan

In fact, one of the women he appears to be winning over is Kelley Flanagan, the woman he sent home right before hometown dates. The two have been spending time in quarantine together at her three-bedroom Chicago apartment.

Even Peter’s best friend Dustin Kendrick has joined them for weeks. Despite Peter being slammed in the media over his actions and how he’s behaved, Kelley is standing by his side.

A source recently revealed that she’s happy to see the old Peter Weber again. As fans may recall, the two met in a hotel lobby prior to filming and hit it off. Even though he sent her home before hometown dates, she clearly got his attention.

Plus, Kelley has won over his parents, as they’ve sent her heart emojis on Instagram for the world to see.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.