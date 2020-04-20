Kelley Flanagan is getting lots of love from Peter Weber’s parents: Could Bachelor couple give it a second shot?

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is getting extra attention these days because Peter Weber is living at her apartment.

Without anyone knowing, Kelley and Peter decided that they were going to go into quarantine together.

They were first spotted on the Chicago waterfront after self-isolation orders had been put into place, making fans furious that they weren’t social distancing.

But then Peter revealed that they were quarantining together, making fans wonder if they were rekindling their Bachelor romance.

For weeks, Peter and Kelley have shared Tik Tok, videos and they are now getting some love from Los Angeles.

More specifically, Peter’s parents are gushing over Flanagan on social media.

Kelley Flanagan is getting love from Peter’s parents

It all started when Kelley shared a photo of herself with a dog on her Instagram page.

She thanked the dog “fur the memories” as they cuddle on what appears to be a big chair.

While Kelly got about 270 comments at the time of this reporting, two comments stuck out. It was one comment from Peter’s mom Barbara and one from his father, Peter Weber Sr.

Peter’s mom shared five red hearts on the post, to which Kelley shared three black hearts back.

Peter Weber Sr. wrote “best friends” and shared the hearts-in-the-eyes emoji. Kelley also replied to Peter’s dad with a single black heart.

It’s easy to see that there are lots of hearts and love between Kelley and the Weber family.

The only person who didn’t comment on the post was Peter’s brother Jack.

Kelley Flanagan hasn’t confirmed her feelings for Peter

At this time, Peter is the only one of the two who has spoken out about his feelings. He has revealed that he would be more than lucky to get a second chance with Kelley.

As for Flanagan, she hasn’t shared how she’s feeling these days. While Peter clearly wants a second chance with Kelley, she hasn’t returned those feelings publicly.

A source revealed that Kelley was heartbroken when Peter sent her home on The Bachelor. She has yet to confirm that source’s claims.

But Kelley has already joked about Dustin Kendrick being the third wheel in their quarantine, as he’s staying with them at her Chicago apartment. Dustin also revealed that he wants Peter and Kelley to date.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.