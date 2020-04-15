Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan continue to bicker over him not picking her on The Bachelor

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan continue to hang out in quarantine in her three-bedroom apartment in Chicago.

The two are hanging out with Bachelorette contestant Dustin Kendrick and his dog Sophie. The three have been in quarantine together since the lockdown began.

Despite leaving briefly over the weekend to work, Peter returned to Chicago to spend time with Kelley again. Fans have questioned whether they are rekindling their romantic connection.

And it sounds like they know that fans want them to date, as they continue to revisit their Bachelor romance.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan continue to talk about their non-engagement

Throughout their time in quarantine, Kelley has joked about suing Peter for not picking her on The Bachelor.

And in a new Tik Tok video that the two of them made last night, it sounds like they are continuing to address the issue that Kelley wasn’t picked as Peter’s wife.

In the new video, Peter sits in Kelley’s kitchen, asking her for some food.

The camera switches to Kelley, who is wearing an apron in her kitchen.

She reminds him that he didn’t pick her as his wife, and when he acknowledges that he didn’t, she tells him that she’s not making him any food.

Dustin, who appears in the background, awkwardly walks away as he doesn’t want to be in the argument. Of course, his actions are all part of the joke.

Kelley and Peter have not confirmed whether they are pursuing a relationship. Peter has, however, said that he would feel extremely lucky if he got a chance to date Kelley.

A source spoke out about Kelley, revealing she was truly hurt and sad when Peter eliminated her from The Bachelor. She was sent home just before hometown dates.

Peter Weber also joked that he was doing just fine

Their Tik Tok videos continued throughout the night. Peter acted out a scene from Friends, where Ross tries to convince his friends that he’s alright.

Kelley and Dustin were sitting across from him, skeptical of his comments. Peter continues to claim that he was just fine, as he pours a glass of wine.

Hannah Brown confirmed that she’s single, putting rumors to rest that she and Tyler Cameron were dating. But Peter and Kelley have yet to confirm anything.

When Peter left Kelley this past weekend, many thought that they were done quarantining, and he was going back home.

But Weber later revealed that air travel is considered an essential service, and he had to work. As soon as he was done working, Peter returned to Chicago this weekend to continue his quarantine.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.