Peter Weber flies back to Kelley Flanagan just days after leaving

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is back in Chicago just days after leaving Kelley Flanagan’s apartment in the city having spent a few weeks there in quarantine.

He surprised everyone when he showed up at her apartment, where the pair have been spending time in lockdown with Dustin Kendrick, another Bachelorette alum, and his dog Sophie.

After Peter ditched Chicago this weekend, it appeared he was gone for good. However, he’s now revealed he’s back and that he plans to stay there. So, what’s the deal?

Peter Weber is back with Kelley Flanagan

Peter took to his Instagram Stories to explain why he left Kelley behind — and it turns out it was because he had to work.

“Air service is considered an essential service so I still have to work,” Peter revealed in a Q&A he on Instagram, but he added that he would be returning to the city whenever he has time off.

“I’m quarantining with [Kelley] and [Dustin] in Chi-town when I’m not working!”

Just three hours after he posted that photo, he revealed via Instagram that he was indeed back with Kelley in her apartment.

The two posted an Instagram Stories without Dustin Kendrick, revealing they were supporting Jason Tartick’s charity efforts where he was raising money by eating extremely hot chicken wings.

Peter Weber has said he would be lucky to date Kelley Flanagan

Even though Peter and Kelley haven’t confirmed a romantic connection, Peter has revealed that he’s open to a relationship.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Peter said that he would be extremely lucky if he had the chance to date Kelley. At the time, he denied that they were dating, but added that he loved spending time with her.

During a recent interview on the Off The Vine podcast with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Peter gave nothing but praise for Kelley’s company during this time.

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” he said. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation, and I’m so grateful for her.”

Peter has already revealed that the two aren’t sharing a bed during the quarantine. He added at the time that Kelley has three bedrooms, which means they all have their own bed to sleep in.

Plus, Kelley has also joked about suing Peter for not choosing her on The Bachelor, hinting that she wasn’t happy about the outcome either. Maybe this time in quarantine will result in a relationship between the two of them.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.