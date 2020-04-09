Kelley Flanagan jokes about suing Peter Weber for not picking her on The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are currently in quarantine together.

They are staying in her Chicago apartment, where they are trying to ride out the coronavirus quarantine together.

During this time, they could be reflecting on their Bachelor relationship and what went wrong.

Plus, Peter is spending time connecting with his fans.

He recently recorded a Cameo for someone who was celebrating a birthday, and Kelley made a guest appearance in the video.

As it turns out, the person receiving the cameo is also a lawyer.

Kelley Flanagan jokes about suing Peter Weber

As Peter was filming the video, Kelley jumped on the recording. She suggested that she and the receiving fan should sue Peter for not picking her on The Bachelor.

Peter’s reaction was surprising, adding that things had quickly gone sideways.

YEAH JUST PALS OK SURE JAN pic.twitter.com/RSCwfwMqiA — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) April 9, 2020

While Peter may not want to be sued over his Bachelor shenanigans, Kelley could have a point. Several fans want to see Peter and Kelley work out their issues and try a relationship, as them quarantining together could spark something between them.

Right now, Peter has denied a relationship, and he claims he’s not rushing into anything, as he was just engaged a few months ago.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber could be rebuilding their relationship

Kelley and Peter didn’t get a lot of time together on The Bachelor, and she wasn’t invited to the Women Tell All to air out her thoughts about being eliminated.

The two could be talking about everything that happened during their time on The Bachelor last year, including why he chose to keep Victoria Fuller over Kelley.

Yesterday, we reported that Kelley and Peter are not sharing a bed during the quarantine. Kelley supposedly has three bedrooms in her apartment, and since Peter and Kelley are in quarantine with Dustin Kendrick, they each have their own room.

Dustin, who has been spending time with them up-close, recently revealed that they have some cute chemistry together and that they should date in the future. But in that same interview, Dustin said that the timing isn’t right.

He didn’t get into details about why the timing wasn’t right but hinted that there could definitely be a future for Peter and Kelley. If they do choose to pursue a relationship, they may do so on their own terms privately.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.