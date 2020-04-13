Kelley Flanagan truly fell for Peter Weber on The Bachelor and she was hurt, upset and confused when eliminated

Kelley Flanagan was one of the fan favorites on The Bachelor as it aired throughout January, February, and March on ABC.

She and Peter Weber had met one another before filming by accident in a hotel lobby.

At the time, Peter had been announced as the new Bachelor, but filming had not begun. The two shared a moment, but they denied that anything happened.

But that moment wasn’t enough to save her on the show, and Peter dumped her before hometown dates.

Now, it’s being revealed that Kelley was actually heartbroken over the fact Peter dumped her on the show.

Kelley Flanagan was heartbroken when Peter Weber dumped her

A source is speaking out about how Kelley felt after being sent home on the show.

“Kelley really likes Peter and has been into him since the day they met,” the source told Us Weekly. “She was genuinely hurt, upset and confused when she was eliminated.”

Kelley, who worked as an attorney before coming on the show, didn’t want to use the platform to become an influencer or Instagram star.

As many viewers guessed, she was there for the right reasons, and many viewers felt she was one of the only ones ready to settle down and get married.

She “didn’t go on The Bachelor to just become an Instagram star,” the source continued.

Even though she didn’t appear too upset in her exit video, the source revealed that she was heartbroken, hurt, and confused by her elimination.

Many had suspected that Victoria Fuller would be the one to go home before hometown dates.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber reconnected in quarantine

It came as a big surprise when Peter and Kelley revealed that they had spent time together at her apartment in Chicago. The news came after Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown were spotted in quarantine together.

Many fans suspected that Peter and Kelley were giving their relationship a second chance, but they never confirmed anything.

This morning, Monsters & Critics reported that Peter had left Chicago, where he had been in quarantine with Kelley. He had been living at her apartment for about a week or two before leaving this weekend.

It’s uncertain whether he left to go back home to his family or because he had to work, as he works as an airline pilot for Delta.

Chris Harrison has revealed that The Bachelor wasn’t the right place for Peter and Kelley to connect.

But he did share that he thought quarantine would be a better place for them to reconnect and see where things could take them.

Right now, it appears that they are not dating exclusively, but that doesn’t rule out a romantic relationship in the future.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.