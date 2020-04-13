Peter Weber is no longer quarantining with Kelley Flanagan, he left Chicago on a plane

Peter Weber has officially left quarantine.

The Bachelor star had been staying in Chicago with Kelley Flanagan.

She was sent home right before hometown dates, but the two reconnected after the show ended.

Kelley and Peter had a special connection because they met before the show filming in a hotel lobby.

Now, Peter is on a plane based on his Instagram Stories, and he’s not sticking around Chicago.

Peter Weber reveals he’s on a plane

Over the weekend, Peter shared a few videos on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he was on a plane and in an airport. Unless these are older videos, Peter has clearly left Chicago.

He didn’t reveal where he landed, but it’s possible he’s back in Los Angeles to go to his parents’ house.

Since Peter does work as a pilot, he could be back at work to help get people from point A to point B, including healthcare workers.

Peter didn’t share much on Instagram other than a few videos, and he didn’t share a glimpse of himself either.

Peter didn’t provide an update about Dustin Kendrick either, as he had been quarantining with Peter and Kelley as well.

Dustin’s Instagram hasn’t revealed anything that could share whether he’s staying in the apartment. Kelley’s Instagram didn’t reveal much either about Dustin’s whereabouts.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s relationship is still a mystery

Right now, fans are still curious as to what is going on with Peter and Kelley. The two appear to have a great connection, but they won’t confirm whether they are dating.

Kelley already joked about suing Peter for not picking her on The Bachelor in a Cameo video he shared online earlier last week. Based on her comments, she seems a bit hurt over the fact that she’s not dating him.

Peter and Kelley were spending time in Kelley’s apartment, but the two were not sharing a bed during this time. Apparently, Kelley has three bedrooms in her apartment, and Kelley, Dustin, and Peter all had their own bedrooms.

Peter and Kelley have not confirmed whether they are dating, and Peter’s posts didn’t reveal whether he was returning to Chicago to continue his quarantine with the attorney.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.