Chris Harrison reveals The Bachelor wasn’t the right place for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Chris Harrison is speaking out about Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

While Chris may not have thought that they were the perfect match on The Bachelor, it sounds like he’s ready to change his mind.

Throughout the finale, Chris was trying to push the idea of Peter dating Madison Prewett. That relationship was doomed after Peter’s mom Barbara shared her thoughts on the After The Final Rose.

In a recent interview, Chris revealed that he believes that quarantining could be the best option for Kelley and Peter to reconnect.

Apparently, The Bachelor isn’t the perfect setting for everyone to find love.

Chris Harrison believes quarantining could be the right answer for Peter and Kelley

As it turns out, Harrison believes that a relationship could definitely come from Peter and Kelley spending so much time together in her apartment these days.

“Peter going back to Kelley, there was this kind of unanswered question … they had this chemistry. There was this karma with them running into each other all the time and ‘Could they make this work?’” Chris told US Weekly while promoting The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart.

He also commented on Kelley not being a good fit for The Bachelor.

He reveals that she just didn’t cope well in the surroundings, but that has nothing to do with the kind of person she is.

“I think The Bachelor may have been a bad place for Kelley to be,” Harrison continued.

“She just wasn’t a good fit — not that she’s a bad person. She’s smart, she’s beautiful, she’s all those things. It just wasn’t a good fit for her, I think maybe them quarantining together might be a better environment.”

Yesterday, Monsters & Critics reported that Kelley was alleging that producers had locked her in a closet for three hours throughout filming to avoid them speaking together.

Producers supposedly didn’t want Peter to talk to Kelley.

Chris Harrison didn’t think Kelley Flanagan played an integral part of The Bachelor

Kelley’s presence on the show has been discussed several times before. Fans first noticed her absence during the Women Tell All, as she claimed she wasn’t invited.

Harrison has previously revealed that Kelley wasn’t invited to the Women Tell All because he didn’t think that she played an integral part in the show.

Then, she showed up in the audience for the After The Final Rose, where she watched Peter try to make sense of the finale when he dumped Hannah Ann for a chance with Madison Prewett.

In the end, Kelley got Peter to himself in her apartment, as the country remains on mostly stay-at-home orders.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.