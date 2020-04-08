Kelley Flanagan accuses Bachelor producers of locking her in a closet to avoid time with Peter Weber during The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan is breaking her silence.

The attorney, who won over viewers on The Bachelor, is finally sharing her side of the story.

Kelley was sent home by Peter Weber right before hometown dates and when she didn’t show up at the Women Tell All special, fans wanted to know why.

She claims she wasn’t invited, but she showed up at the finale episode, sitting in the audience as Peter had to defend his decisions.

Now, Kelley reveals that producers supposedly got in her way when it came to talking to Peter.

Kelley Flanagan says producers locked her in a closet

Apparently, Kelley claims they took drastic measures in keeping them apart.

Peter and Kelley both decided to talk about their experiences on the Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti this week.

The episode is called Almost Famous in Depth: Peter Weber.

“The first couple of weeks, I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one. And, I could tell a hundred percent that like producers were in his head,” Kelley revealed during the episode.

“Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us. But, he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off, and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude.

“And so, right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes. And, I was like, ‘This is bulls–t’.”

Apparently, she believed that the producers were putting ideas in his head. And that’s when she dropped the bomb about producers locking her in a closet so they couldn’t talk.

“[I told him], ‘They don’t let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week, and they won’t let me see you.’ I said, ‘You clearly know they push some people forward and they don’t push others forward.’” she said.

“It’s just I saw him, like, things were getting in his head that he wasn’t able to make his own decision, and it just kind of pissed me off.”

Many viewers hoped Peter would pick Kelley, sending Victoria Fuller home much earlier than he did.

Kelley Flanagan’s storyline on The Bachelor was a head-scratcher

The day Kelley was eliminated, she told producers that Peter should pick her because she had a career and ambitions. She called the other women “girls.”

Then, she wasn’t at the Women Tell All, making fans believe that she was indeed the winner of the season. There was even a rumor she was pregnant. But none of those were true.

She showed up in the audience during the live finale but had no real purpose. Now, Peter and Kelley are picking up their friendship where things ended.

Peter and Kelley are currently quarantining together in Chicago. They are staying at her apartment, but they have both said that they aren’t dating.

Yesterday, Peter revealed he’s staying with Kelley right now because she’s going through some family issues. They are also staying with Dustin Kendrick.

Chris Harrison has revealed he would be more than supportive of Peter and Kelley decided to date, so it’s good that Peter revealed he’s open to it in the future.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.