Chris Harrison supports Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan if The Bachelor stars are really dating

The latest season of The Bachelor is over, and Peter Weber can now date whomever he wants. That looks like it might be Kelley Flanagan.

And while that might bother former fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss, it turns out that The Bachelor host Chris Harrison is behind this possible coupling.

Peter and Kelly ignore coronavirus social distancing, Bachelor Nation reacts

Quite a few The Bachelor fans had something to say about Peter Weber’s day out at the Chicago waterfront with Kelley Flanagan, the lawyer he sent home during his season on the show.

For starters, the two shouldn’t have been together at all unless they are spending their quarantine together like Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron. At that point, Illinois had already ordered a shelter in place order, something they were obviously ignoring while flirting and enjoying an unusually nice day out.

The two were seemingly on a date and looked pretty flirty and fun, which is what may have set off Hannah Ann, as she deleted all traces of Peter Weber from her Instagram soon after.

She even liked someone else’s tweet that called The Bachelor star a “f**kboi.” Hannah Ann then told Nick Viall that she’s not really surprised that the two are hanging out and even said that maybe he’ll be a bit more decisive about this one.

Chris Harrison weighs in on Peter and Kelley

While Hannah Ann clearly isn’t a fan of Peter Weber and tries to act like she doesn’t care that he’s moved on yet again, it seems that not everyone feels that way.

In fact, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison may be cheering the potential couple on.

It’s not because he specifically wants Peter and Kelley together, either. It turns out that Chris is just a big, old sappy fan of love.

“I would just say this, and not about any specific couple, but if any of these people can find love, if any of them find a great stable relationship that makes each other happy, then God bless them,” Chris told PEOPLE. “If you’ve learned anything from our show, it’s that love comes in crazy ways, and Lauren [Zima] and I have found the same thing in our own private life.”

So far, neither Peter Weber nor Kelley Flanagan have spoken about their time together or confirmed that they are together, but many Bachelor fans are hopeful for an update soon.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to return early next year.