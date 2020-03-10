The Bachelor live finale affected by the coronavirus outbreak

The Bachelor is getting ready for its live finale tonight, which will air on ABC.

The finale episodes are usually live, because the couple will give an update on their relationship and explain how they are doing.

But Peter Weber’s finale will be different because Chris Harrison has revealed that Peter doesn’t even know how things will end yet.

It will also be different because of the coronavirus.

With a live audience, there is a chance of someone spreading the virus around and that’s something that producers are taking seriously.

The Bachelor live audience will have to sign contracts

TMZ is revealing that producers are desperate to keep the plan intact to film the live finale and After the Final Rose with a live studio audience.

However, the people who will be in attendance are required to be completely honest about how they are feeling prior to being let in.

The website reports that guests attending the finale were required to fill out and sign a COVID-19 disclosure form. The form requires them to acknowledge whether they have traveled to a Level 3 location as classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the past three weeks.

These locations include Italy, Iran, and China. The form also requires people to come clean about whether they have experienced symptoms of the virus.

If people can’t attend, producers are reportedly happy to rework the ticket, so they can attend a future taping of the show.

The Bachelor live finale could include a proposal

It’s no secret that The Bachelor finale will be one for the books. Right now, no one is really certain as to how everything will play out.

Peter was down to two women, but Madison decided to self-eliminate last night. However, she regrets her decision, but that doesn’t mean Peter will take her back.

Reality Steve reveals that a proposal could still be possible for Peter and that proposal could happen during the live finale, which means the audience would be in for a treat.

We already know that the season ends a bit differently than the previous seasons, but we don’t know the details yet. Peter could be getting engaged, he could be in a relationship, and he could be a single guy by the end of the night.

Hopefully, the coronavirus won’t be a major factor during his live finale.

The Bachelor concludes tonight, Tuesday, March 10, at 8/7c on ABC.