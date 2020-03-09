The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who wins Peter Weber’s heart and the final rose

Peter Weber’s journey to find love on The Bachelor concludes this week.

The final two episodes will air tonight and tomorrow night. The finale has yet to be completely spoiled, possibly because Peter’s romance with one of the ladies continues to develop post-filming.

It’s no secret that Peter’s ending isn’t a normal one, as ABC has shared this from the very beginning in the promotions for the show.

Now, it appears we are finally getting the last couple of details as to how the finale players out.

If you don’t want spoilers, this would be the time to stop reading.

Peter Weber has found a woman for him

We do know that Peter is happy — he has said that himself in a couple of interviews, but his happiness doesn’t mean engaged.

We also know Peter will ultimately pick Madison in the end, but he does have a couple of roadblocks to get through before that.

Reality Steve, a blogger who is known for spoiling The Bachelor, has struggled to provide the right answers this season. Now, Steve is giving his best guess as to what will happen based on his sources.

“One thing I reported recently was that it was clear Barbara’s plea of ‘don’t let her go…bring her home to us’ was the same day as when Madison met the parents. But I never knew who she was talking about. Most people assumed it was Madison. It’s not. You’ll see tonight Barbara is talking about Hannah Ann,” Reality Steve explains.

Up until now, fans believed that she was referencing Madison, as he appears to favor her over Hannah Ann.

We also know that Peter will get some shocking news before the final proposal. Many viewers thought he was getting the news that Madison had left for the United States.

However, Reality Steve reveals that he’s learning that Hannah Ann, the final woman, is ready to go home as well.

“Chris Harrison is telling Peter something along the lines of Hannah Ann is considering leaving too. But, ultimately, she doesn’t,” he explains.

So, if he proposes to Hannah Ann, but is currently pursuing things with Madison, does that mean he’s pulling an Arie Luyendyk Jr — aka, proposing to one woman only to dump her and pick the runner-up?

“Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose AND they got engaged that day. Don’t ask how I didn’t find out that for 3 months, because I don’t know. But yes, Peter and Hannah Ann did get engaged on the final day in Australia,” Steve confirms for the first time this season.

He then adds, “Peter and Hannah Ann have since broken up, which is the scene you see of him telling someone, ‘I’m so sorry…never expected this to happen.’

“Peter is 100% definitely not with Hannah Ann right now as I reported, nor will he somehow end up with her in the next two nights. There will be a very intense conversation with her once she’s live in-studio tomorrow night I’m sure.”

The conversation will be around Peter fighting for Madison, while she tries to forgive him for having sex with two other contestants after she told him she was saving herself for marriage and couldn’t continue with the show if he had slept with anyone else.

Peter Weber faced some crazy rumors

The lack of answers has resulted in some crazy theories this season. For one, some believe that the Kelley Flanagan theory still holds water. In short, fans believe that Kelley ended up winning this season because she wasn’t present during the Women Tell All.

Apparently, because she wasn’t in that episode, fans believe that Peter will ultimately give her a chance and that the two are together now.

Another theory is that of him getting cozy with producer Julie LaPlaca during filming. Julie works closely with Peter and she has posted several photos of them on Instagram.

ABC producers haven’t set the record straight on this rumor, but instead, fueled it with drama and speculation.

All answers will be revealed tonight and tomorrow night on ABC.

The Bachelor airs Monday and Tuesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.