Reality Steve believes he has nailed down The Bachelor finale spoilers for good this time

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is coming to an end on Monday, and so far, the season has been somewhat spoiler-free.

But that changed over the past couple of days. Reality Steve started to share some of the details he has confirmed.

Now, he’s ready to put everything out there.

As he explains on his website, he just wanted to verify the last couple of details.

The reason it has taken so long is that Peter’s season continued long after the Australia trip.

Reality Steve adds new details

Throughout the season, Steve has added a few details that predicted to the ending. He feels comfortable in revealing the final woman.

We’ve already revealed that Madison is indeed the final woman that Peter wants to pursue.

This morning, Reality Steve outlined his new theory, and his final pick hasn’t changed.

Madison doesn’t show up at the final rose ceremony. Only Hannah Ann does. But rather than send Hannah Ann home, Peter feels he needs them both there to make his final choice.

Madison, however, is already on a plane home to the United States. Production shuts down, and he goes after her.

He feels that he has to do this with a clear conscience, and he wants them both there. Steve points out that he had to fight for Madison. Her parents were not happy with how everything went down, and Madison didn’t rush back into his arms.

Steve explains that there were tough conversations, soul searching, and Peter had to win over the family. It was supposedly intense.

He concludes that Peter and Madison are together, but they are not engaged.

As for why the season remains unspoiled, Peter could have been working on his relationship with Madison in Alabama while the show was airing.

Reality Steve talks about a possible proposal

Peter has called all of the theories about his season for crazy, but there have been several comments from both Peter and Chris Harrison about no one knowing how it ends — because it may not be over yet.

That’s because there’s still a question about a proposal. But Steve has a theory about this too.

“I was told this is because Peter is going to propose to her officially during the live show and he doesn’t know if she will accept. Apparently he has no idea if she will say yes. Hell, maybe he’ll get cold feet and not go through with it. Clearly Peter knows what’s happening in his life right now, who’s he talking to, and who he’s with. So to say “he doesn’t know how it ends,” is kind of a play on words. I think Peter will propose on the ATFR Tuesday, but we’ll see,” he explains.

Whether Madison will accept is something we’ll have to see on Monday and Tuesday.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.