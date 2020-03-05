Does Kelley Flanagan win The Bachelor? There’s a theory going round that she did

Kelley Flanagan won over viewers of The Bachelor this season as being one of the more mature women on the show.

She had a career, she was older, and she was ready to find her special someone.

And while Peter Weber admitted they had a connection, she was sent home long before the finale.

The two had previously met in a hotel lobby, but Peter didn’t give her any special treatment.

Now, there’s a crazy theory the reason Kelley wasn’t on the Women Tell All is that she is actually the winner.

The Kelley Flanagan theory explained

The new theory was outlined by Reality Steve, who reveals he got bombarded with messages from fans with many theories surrounding Kelley.

“Anyway, the latest ‘hot’ theory is that Peter is with Kelley because his family follows her on IG, and that’s why she wasn’t invited to the WTA. Ladies and gentleman, I present to you what I was inundated with for the last 12 hours. Enjoy…”

Steve outlined some of the theories he had received.

But he did have a favorite one himself.

“My favorite is definitely ‘Peter got Kelley pregnant when they met before the show and that’s what Chris Harrison is telling him.’ Really? When they met in AUGUST? You know, it’s March 4th right now, don’t you? This woman is 6 months pregnant?” Reality Steve wrote on his website, debunking the rumor about Kelley.

The theory about pregnancy isn’t a crazy one. In fact, there had been stories online about Peter getting someone pregnant during filming.

But as Steve reveals, Kelley would be far along in her pregnancy.

Kelley Flanagan missed the Women Tell All but is still the center of attention

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kelley was missing from the Women Tell All special. Before it aired, Kelley had revealed that she wasn’t invited to the filming.

Natasha Parker was also absent, but she did receive an invitation. She explained that life got in the way of her attending.

After fans realized she was missing, she started trending a lot on social media. In fact, fans felt that her absence spoke louder than words and many viewers said that she was winning this Women Tell All.

ABC has not revealed why Kelley wasn’t invited to the Women Tell All. However, she job-shamed some of the women on the show, and some speculated this was why.

Putting her in the hot seat at the Women Tell All special may have been a more effective way to address her comments on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.