Will Peter Weber propose on The Bachelor: After The Final Rose? [Spoilers]

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor comes to an end on Tuesday night.

In a two-episode finale week, Peter’s unspoiled season will play out, showing viewers how his journey comes to an end.

It’s already been revealed that Peter’s season doesn’t come to a normal end.

While the spoilers have yet to reveal how everything ends up, fans are wondering if Peter will get down on one knee to propose.

As of right now, Reality Steve has revealed that a proposal won’t happen in Australia as it was planned.

But that doesn’t rule out the finale.

Will Peter Weber propose on the live finale?

The finale will play out over two nights this week and the show will air four hours of content.

Reality Steve guesses that a proposal could happen on live television. He also points out that Peter doesn’t know what Madison will say.

“I was told this is because Peter is going to propose to her officially during the live show and he doesn’t know if she will accept. Apparently he has no idea if she will say yes. Hell, maybe he’ll get cold feet and not go through with it. Clearly Peter knows what’s happening in his life right now, who’s he talking to, and who he’s with. So to say ‘he doesn’t know how it ends,’ is kind of a play on words. I think Peter will propose on the ATFR Tuesday, but we’ll see,” Reality Steve explains on his website.

Peter Weber could still be working on his relationship

Steve has already shared that Peter picks Madison after she leaves the show behind. She feels betrayed because Peter decided to sleep with the two other women after she told him she was saving herself for marriage.

Peter appeared shocked after learning that she was saving herself for marriage but thanked her for being honest – something he required all of the women to be during this journey.

We know that she walked out of the final date with Peter because she learned he had slept with Hannah Ann and Victoria F. But she would later return for the rose ceremony. Based on what we will see on Monday and Tuesday, it appears she leaves once again before the final rose ceremony and proposal.

And that throws Peter off his game because he wants to choose Madison.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.