Peter Weber says he wish he knew Madison was saving herself for marriage sooner on The Bachelor

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber can now look back on his season of The Bachelor and see where he could have made some better decisions.

This week, the Fantasy Suite dates played out and Peter didn’t get to complete his date with Madison before she walked out.

At the time, Peter looked distraught as if Madison was the one he had planned on choosing in the end.

Now, Weber is giving his side of the story and he wishes that Madison had told him sooner about her decision to save herself for marriage.

Peter Weber denies receiving an ultimatum

While he doesn’t explain why he wanted to talk about that sooner, he doesn’t fault her for sticking to her guns and being honest with him this late in the game.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Weber told PEOPLE magazine last week when he was filming the Women Tell All special in Los Angeles.

“But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

In addition, Weber is defending her after viewers felt that she was putting him in an ultimatum – her or have sex with the other women. But Peter doesn’t see it that way.

“Do not hold anything back, and if it’s on your heart, I need to know that,” he explained. “And that’s all that she did. People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

Right now, fans have to watch next week’s episode to see if she sticks around or if she’s done with the show.

Peter Weber didn’t realize that Madison was struggling While filming, Peter didn’t realize that Madison was struggling with the Fantasy Suite week. On the show, she revealed that she didn’t think that Peter had any idea how much she was struggling with the overnight dates. She explained that her faith was everything to her and she has saved herself for marriage. Madison then told the cameras that she couldn’t continue with the relationship if she didn’t get the confidence and clarity she needed. The episode ended with Madison walking out of the dinner portion because she learned that Peter had been intimate with the other women.

Hannah Ann and Victoria F learned about Madison saving herself for marriage, but they were quick to judge her. Victoria felt it was unfair for Madison to put Peter in that ultimatum, even though he didn’t think Madison did that.

Viewers were quick to slam Victoria and Hannah Ann as hypocrites as they wore crosses on their necklaces throughout filming and yet, had no similar views on sex before marriage.

Whether Madison’s choice to save herself for marriage is enough to ruin the relationship has yet to be seen. But the finale doesn’t stop in Australia. In fact, some of it was filmed back in Los Angeles, which means Peter could still be deciding or fighting for the woman he wants.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.