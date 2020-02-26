The Bachelor spoilers: Finale footage is filmed back in California

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor only has two episodes left this season, but there is still so much to unpack.

The Women Tell All special will air next Monday.

The finale along with the After The Final Rose special ends next week.

In one of the trailers for the final episode, Peter Weber is seen walking into a house.

But there’s just one problem with that. The finale was filmed in Australia, but the house he’s seen walking into has been located in California.

The Bachelor house in the promo is in California

That could mean several things, but one thing is for sure — the season didn’t end in Australia, and the show continued to film in California.

The revelation came after Bach Sleuthers revealed that hardcore fans had located the home on Airbnb. The home is located in California.

The Instagram account reveals that they have no idea why production decided to film back in California. Even Reality Steve has no idea why this would be taking place.

In the past, filming has taken place if a breakup was to happen. Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr filmed after he proposed to her, but he wanted to tell her that she wasn’t the one for him.

Since we don’t know how this season ends yet, it’s hard to provide a guess as to why they would be filming post-finale.

The plot thickens, as Madison Prewett was spotted filming with a production crew back earlier this month.

The Bachelor ending remains unknown

Peter continues to say that his season of The Bachelor remains unspoiled. Right now, no one really knows what happens on the show.

We do know that Madison decided to walk away from their Fantasy Suite date because Peter admitted that he had been intimate with the other women, despite Madison telling him that it could influence her decision to stay on the show.

We also know that Madison doesn’t show up to the rose ceremony, at least right away, leaving Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller as the only remaining contestants on the show.

Right now, the ending could be a combination of things, including Peter getting dumped by his top pick or choosing the wrong woman. It could also result in him wanting more time to think about his choice.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.