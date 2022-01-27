The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss predicts fans will ‘fall in love’ with villain Shanae Ankney on Monday’s episode

Mike Fleiss predicts viewer opinion of Shanae Ankney will change come Monday. Pic credit: ABC

Creator Mike Fleiss hinted that The Bachelor may take an expected turn and change the game in the upcoming episode.

“Prediction for #BachelorNation,” Mike wrote in a tweet. “You will fall in love with Shanae during Monday night’s episode of #TheBachelor!!!”

Shanae Ankney has been named this season’s villain after she initiated a rivalry with fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan. Viewers were shocked when Shanae appeared to mock Elizabeth’s ADHD and openly admit to lying about the feud.

Shanae also alienated the rest of the girls in the house over her comments toward Elizabeth, her claims she was being bullied, and the infamous Shrimp Gate incident.

Several of the girls have since taken to social media to poke fun at the season villain.

Even Bachelor Clayton Echard weighed in on Shanae’s onscreen behavior, sharing that he was disappointed by her treatment of Elizabeth’s mental health.

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

Mike Fleiss hints Shanae Ankney may be misunderstood

However, Mike Fleiss has appeared to promote a very different perspective with several controversial tweets about the contestant.

“Isn’t it possible that Shanae is simply misunderstood?” he wrote on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

Viewers and fans did not appear to hold the same opinion and didn’t hold back in the comments of the creator’s post.

“How about we don’t give the benefit of the doubt to someone who constantly makes fun of ADHD. #lessairtimeplease,” one fan wrote.

Pic credit: @hairflipin/Twitter

“Why are you trying to normalize someone actively making fun of ADHD?” the top-liked comment read. “Having a ‘villain’ edit is one thing, but she’s literally on camera, saying these thoughts, unedited. Is this what #TheBachelor has become? Mental disabilities are ridiculed and it’s okay? Again I say: Do Better.”

Pic credit: @Amy_RochelleOG/Twitter

Mike Fleiss has been at the center of The Bachelor conversation this week, also taking to Twitter to hint that The next Bachelorette will come from Clayton’s season. He sparked speculation with a second tweet defending Shanae.

“Not sure what it is, but there’s something about Shanae that I really like…” Mike wrote.

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

The Shanae Ankney drama will continue on this week’s episode of The Bachelor

Viewers on this Reddit thread theorized that The Bachelor creator was mainly posting controversial tweets to increase engagement for the show. They also seemed to agree with Twitter fans that their opinion of Shanae is unlikely to change.

“Literally 0% chance,” one commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @bachgirl17/Reddit

The trailer for the upcoming episode also hints that the dramatic feud will continue with Shanae seemingly storming a group date and throwing a trophy.

This week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with Clayton promising to address the entire house at the next rose ceremony.

Tune in this week to find out what The Bachelor has to say.

The Bachelor returns on January 31st at 8/7c on ABC.