The Bachelor: Clayton Echard apologizes for his actions with the Susie Evans situation

Clayton Echard, America’s current Bachelor, has received quite a bit of criticism throughout the season, but especially in the past few days after his interaction with Susie Evans.

As Clayton smiled and revealed he was falling in love with Susie, Susie in turn told him she had some non-negotiables before she’d be able to move forward with him.

After hearing those two ultimatums, having been intimate with the other two women and telling both Gabby and Rachel he loved them as well, Clayton knew he was in trouble.

Clayton Echard wants to apologize after watching back his interaction with Susie Evans

However, looking back at the situation, Clayton now knows he could have done and said a lot of things differently. Having felt a bombshell had been dropped on him, Clayton said he did not handle it well.

In fact, he was quoted while on the Almost Famous Podcast with co-hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, saying, “I did not handle it well. I didn’t. I mean, it was not handled maturely.”

Clayton also stated, “I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions.”

Clayton revealed he went through so many emotions and thoughts during the exchange with Susie

He regretted every minute of the exchange looking back. During the intense heated discussion, Susie had gotten up and walked out. Clayton tried to explain how he felt at that moment saying he thought, “Why does it seem like she’s not fighting for this? Why does it seem like she can’t even give me a chance?”

Clayton revealed he had “dangerous thoughts,” too, like he started wondering if Susie was even there for the right reasons. He also stated on the podcast that he thought maybe she was doing this so she could be the next Bachelorette.

He then declared, “I don’t believe that now. I didn’t believe it the next day, but I believed it in that moment… It doesn’t make sense. Now I see it.”

Clayton said he couldn’t wrap his head around what was happening at the moment, but now watching it back, he has realized how his perspective of what was happening really wasn’t the reality of the situation. He said, “I made assumptions and I wish I wouldn’t have.” To hear the entire Almost Famous podcast with Ashley and Ben, click here.

Maybe things would have turned out differently with Susie on Tuesday night’s episode if Clayton had the perspective then that he does now… but maybe not. But will Susie be able to stay away? Will Clayton choose Gabby or Rachel now that Susie left? Or will Clayton leave his journey how he came… alone?

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.