The Bachelor: Check out Victoria Larson’s glamorous makeover since making her mark on Matt James’ season

Victoria Larson was a huge part of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and while she didn’t win his heart, she definitely stirred the pot and made the show interesting to watch. The self-proclaimed “Queen” is still turning heads but for an entirely different reason — she has become unrecognizable.

Many Bachelor fans will remember Victoria for her often outlandish outfits, including the one above — a dress that featured a princess-cut bodice and big puffy sleeves.

But Victoria has been working on herself ever since making a huge scene during her exit from Matt James’ season and now, she has Bachelor fans dropping their jaws because they cannot believe it is her.

Victoria Larson gets a makeover

On The Bachelor, Victoria Larson was pretty — after all, all the women on the show are stunning — but she looked nothing like she does now.

Previously, Victoria looked a lot more natural with brown hair and minimal makeup. It was her over-the-top outfits and mean girl attitude that made Victoria stand out against the others who were fighting to win Matt’s heart.

After Victoria left the show, she started to change up her look a bit. It’s not clear what motivated her to transform, but it could have something to do with that time that Matt James’ friend body-shamed the reality TV hopeful.

It was soon after that Victoria showed off her body, proving that what Matt’s friend had to say wasn’t even true. In fact, Victoria’s bikini body is something to be envied.

Matt ended up apologizing for his friend’s rudeness and ever since, Victoria has been busy proving that she is a hot girl and lately, she’s been sizzling.

The evolution of Victoria Larson

Lately, Victoria is rocking much lighter tresses, which makes her tan look that much more sun-kissed.

She looks so different now that if we didn’t know better, we might actually think she is a different person.

The Bachelor mean girl has dropped the puffy sleeves and seems to have picked up even more confidence.

In one recent snap, Victoria even acknowledges her huge transformation with a play on some Taylor Swift lyrics. She wrote, “I’m sorry, the old queen can’t come to the phone right now. Why? oh cause she’s dead. 🕊 Double post cause this shoot was a dream I manifested.”

We can’t help but wonder if Victoria would have done better on The Bachelor if she had competed post-makeover. Maybe she’ll appear on Bachelor in Paradise and let us all find out.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.