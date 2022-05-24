The 2022 Unscripted MTV Movie and TV awards will be hosted by Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams will be a host again. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams has been involved in all of the Bachelor franchise shows, including The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelorette.

She first debuted on Colton Underwood’s season when he was the leading man. Tayshia then dipped her toes into a relationship with John Paul Jones, but the couple broke up before the finale. Although they tried to reconcile shortly after, After The Final Rose, it ultimately didn’t work out.

Tayshia was then the Season 16 pick to take over Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette after Clare left with Dale Moss just three weeks after filming. While her relationship with her winner, Zac Clark, ended, she did get to co-host the next two seasons of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Now Tayshia is getting rewarded for her involvement in reality television and specifically The Bachelor franchise. She has just been named the host for the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

When and where will these awards be held?

While she and Kaitlyn were disappointed when Jesse Palmer replaced them for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s co-Bachelorette season, it seems that Tayshia will get another chance to host a show.

Variety says the Unscripted award show will be on Saturday, June 5, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, California. It will air on various channels such as MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount, and others.

The top nominated shows were RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House.

This year, there are also some new categories, including Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were announced as one of the nominees for Best Reality Romance.

Before the Unscripted section of the awards, Vanessa Hudgens will be hosting the regular MTV Movie & TV Awards.

What has Tayshia Adams been up to since her times on the franchise?

While Tayshia had a hard time after her breakup with Zac Clark, she worked on herself and spent her time between Los Angeles and New York City.

She has been trying to further her career in fashion and has been succeeding and surpassing those goals and dreams as she has constantly been photographed at events showcasing her fashion statements.

Tayshia is well-known for her monochromatic ensembles as she shares her beauty and fashion with her followers, and Bachelor Nation fans can’t seem to get enough.

As the MTV Unscripted Awards approach their air date, fans can’t wait to see what Tayshia will come up with to wear as she takes the stage at this prominent event.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.