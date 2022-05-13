Bachelor in Paradise: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are up for an MTV award

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are nominated for an award. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. have become one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples, and now they have been nominated for an MTV award.

Fans watched last summer during Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise as Joe stayed true to Serena, even when Kendall Long came on to try to win Joe back and get a second chance with their relationship.

The duo left the island engaged after Joe proposed to Serena on the show’s finale and have since moved in together in New York City.

Recently, the twosome found out that they have been nominated for Best Reality Romance, an MTV-specific award.

How can Bachelor Nation fans vote for Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile?

Viewers and fans can vote up to 20 times each day for Serena and Joe from now until May 18. The winner will be announced on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. To cast your vote, click here.

The other couples who have been honored and nominated for this specific award are duos from The Challenge, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Vanderpump Rules, and 90 Day Fiance.

Serena’s history on the franchise

Serena Pitt made her franchise debut first on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. While she made a really good impression on Matt, she ultimately decided to quit the show and leave on her own accord.

She explained her decision to Matt and said that she just wasn’t 100% in the relationship, and while she deserves to have someone 100% in, so does he.

Serena went on to explain to Matt that her gut and heart said he wasn’t her person, and she had to trust that. Matt was disappointed and upset with Serena’s decision but also understood.

How did Joe get to where he is now?

Joe Amabile, also known in the franchise as Grocery Store Joe, first made his appearance on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

While he quickly became a fan favorite, he and Becca just didn’t click. Even though he was eliminated during Week 1 of the show, fans loved him.

Joe was invited back to Bachelor in Paradise for Season 5, where he fell in love with Kendall Long. While the two continued their relationship outside of the show, it didn’t end up lasting. This, then, led to his appearance two summers later where he ended up with Serena.

Bachelor Nation has been rooting for Joe and Serena from the first time they got together on BIP and can’t wait to see where the future takes them as a couple.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.