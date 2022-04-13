Serena Pitt wishes Joe Amabile a happy birthday in heartfelt and humorous post 

Joe Amabile turns 36 on his recent birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile celebrated his 36th birthday on April 12.

Joe’s birthday was particularly special this year since he was able to enjoy it with Bachelor in Paradise fiancée Serena Pitt.

Serena shared sweet photos and an amusing caption to show her love for Joe Amabile on his birthday, and several fans and Bachelor Nation stars swooned over the post.

Serena Pitt makes birthday post for fiance Joe Amabile

Serena Pitt took to Instagram to share two affectionate black-and-white photos with birthday boy Joe Amabile.

Having some fun with the caption on the post, Serena quoted Joe.

The caption read, “‘Make the caption Happy Birthday to the greatest, most amazing, most charming, cute, funny, handsome, legit the best fiance ever! My one and ONLY! He’s just so great!’ – Joe.”

Bachelor Nation stars got a kick out of Serena’s caption and flocked to the comments to react.

Joe Amabile appreciated the post and amusingly commented, “first time I ever teared up reading a caption.”

Joe and Serena’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Natasha Parker wrote, “[Love] You both soooo much!”

The Bachelor Season 25 star Bri Springs commented, “Stop this now,” with a heart-eyed emoji.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Anna Redman respected the caption, writing, “Great caption.”

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Others continued to gush over Joe and Serena’s visible love.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer wrote, “I like dis.”

The Bachelor Season 25 final rose receiver Rachael Kirkconnell commented, “Omg my heart.”

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena Pitt calls Joe Amabile the love of her life

While the birthday post on Serena Pitt’s page was more lighthearted, Serena posted a heartfelt declaration on her Instagram stories.

Serena shared the same photo of her and Joe cuddled up together, except this time it was in color.

Over the photo, Serena wrote, “the love of my life,” and tagged Joe.

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena and Joe’s love appears to have only gotten stronger since getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The couple has taken the leap of moving to New York together.

Initially, finding a place to call home was a tricky subject for the two, considering Joe lived in Chicago, Illinois and Serena resided in Canada.

Ultimately, the pair chose to move to neutral ground by moving to New York, and it remains to be seen where their relationship will take them next.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.