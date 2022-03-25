Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski go public with their relationship

Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman go Instagram official. Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Anna Redman went public with Chris Bukowski after months of speculation that the two were dating.

The new couple appeared smitten as they revealed their relationship in a shocking Instagram post as they shared a kiss, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about it.

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski went Instagram official

Anna and Chris were clearly feeling the love as they attended a wedding in Costa Rica together.

After rumors swirled about the couple, Anna finally set the story straight by posting two photos with Chris to her Instagram in a “hard launch.”

Anna, who stunned in a body-hugging green dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, tilted her head back to kiss her boyfriend in the first photo. Chris, sporting khaki pants and a floral button-down, put his hand behind her neck.

The wedding aisle and rows of chairs were visible in the background as the pair made their debut.

The second photo showed Anna and Chris cuddled up in front of palm trees as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Anna wasn’t done yet, however, as she posted several photos to her Instagram Story of the pair.

“Happy and sun kissed here in Costa Rica,” she captioned a video clip of the two kissing. They appeared to be happy and relaxed together as they seemingly traded their wedding styles for beach attire.

Chris has yet to post Anna on his own feed, but did comment “Lucky guy,” on Anna’s Instagram.

Bachelor Nation gushed over Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski’s new relationship

It appears that the newest Bachelor Nation couple already has the support of their famous friends. Maurissa Gunn, Chelsea Vaughn, Katie Thurston, and Serena Pitt were just some of the Bachelor franchise alums who flocked to the comment section.

Eagle-eyed fans previously spotted Anna and Chris out in Chicago together, which fueled rumors that the two were an item.

Anna herself has been doling out hints for weeks. The Bachelor in Paradise alum most noticeably officially announced she had a boyfriend in a TikTok last week.

While Anna rose to fame as the villain of The Bachelor, Chris has also faced backlash for appearing on the show no less than six different times.

Neither Anna nor Chris have found lasting love on any shows, but fans will have to wait and see if this relationship is the real deal for the pair.

