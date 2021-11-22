The Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have officially split up

The Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark “are no longer a couple,” Tayshia’s rep claims. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 16 couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have reportedly broken up for good.

Tayshia and Zac’s one-year engagement is officially over.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep for Tayshia told People. Tayshia and Zac have yet to issue their own statements about the breakup.

The track record for the recent Bachelorette leads has not been good, as the original Bachelorette Season 16 star who Tayshia replaced, Clare Crawley, and Dale Moss split as well as The Bachelorette Season 17 couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes.

Bachelor Nation noticed signs that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark may be breaking up

Their breakup announcement comes just days after a source disclosed to Life & Style that they are on a break.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” the insider said of the Bachelor Nation couple. “It doesn’t look good.”

Additionally, Monsters & Critics recently reported about Tayshia’s incriminating social media activity.

She had liked an inspirational quote about falling in love with “the wrong person.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

It read, “Finally I realized that I was never asking too much. I was just asking the wrong person.”

Also, Tayshia and Zac hadn’t fought back against the breakup rumors like they have in the past.

Tayshia set the record straight when The Bachelorette fans caught her without her engagement ring on. She explained that she had to get it resized and reassured fans that she and Zac were doing just fine.

Tayshia and Zac recently ran the NYC marathon together

Their breakup announcement comes just weeks after the two participated in the NYC marathon together.

Zac and Tayshia both noted how hard she worked to train for her first-ever marathon. Meanwhile, Zac had seven marathons under his belt.

Tayshia noted in an Instagram post that the race was a “rollercoaster of emotions” and commended her own “strength & resilience.”

Not only was the race tough but so was her recovery. She ended up in the hospital after experiencing excruciating pain following the marathon.

She discovered she had a “really bad kidney infection” and wants fans to know that it was likely an issue she was struggling with before she ran since she often forgot to drink enough water.

However, the marathon likely exasperated the pre-existing issue. Tayshia has expressed that she wants to run the marathon again next year. This time, though, she likely won’t be running with Zac by her side.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.