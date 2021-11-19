Tayshia Adams is ‘grateful’ after running NYC marathon despite post-run hospital visit

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams said that her journey with the NYC marathon brought up a “rollercoaster of emotions” but she is “grateful” for the experience. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams may have gone through a “rollercoaster of emotions” during her time training for, running and recovering from the New York City marathon but she is ultimately “grateful” that she participated alongside her fiance Zac Clark.

Tayshia celebrated her accomplishment on social media.

She uploaded a carousel of pictures from November 7, the day of the marathon.

In the first picture, she’s posing with her blue runner’s poncho and proudly holding up her medal signifying she successfully completed the marathon. In the second picture, she covers her mouth as Zac gives her a celebratory hug.

The rest of the assortment of pictures and videos were taken as she was running the marathon.

Tayshia calls NYC marathon a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’

Tayshia wrote a heartfelt caption to celebrate her journey running the NYC marathon.

“Well guys, I did it! I’m officially a Marathoner!” She exclaimed. “This past weekend was probably one of my most rewarding accomplishments yet. I can’t even begin to describe how incredible I felt with all the support screaming throughout the streets of New York.”

She then took a moment to appreciate the strength she needed to get through the challenging experience — both running the marathon and the time she spent in the hospital afterward.

“The entire race was a rollercoaster of emotions, but I think my biggest take away has been a new found appreciation of my own strength & resilience,” she wrote. “Although I did this with a bigger purpose in mind of helping others, I walked away as a better version of myself- confident in her abilities, ready to seek more, and appreciative of her community.”

Tayshia concluded the caption, writing, “As always, forever grateful 🤍 love y’all.”

Why Tayshia Adams ended up in the ER in the week following the marathon

Tayshia was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, November 11. At first, it wasn’t clear why she was there.

However, she updated fans on why a couple of days later on her Instagram Story. She expressed that she had a “really bad kidney infection.”

She expressed that she felt great just after the marathon but she found herself in a good deal of pain Monday and Tuesday.

During the day on Wednesday, she felt fine. However, that night, she said the pain was excruciating and after a trip to the doctor on Thursday, she was rushed to the hospital.

When she uploaded the video, she told fans, “It’s getting better, [there’s] a tad bit of pain, but [it] just feels not right quite yet. But this morning, thankfully, I’m on the up and up.”

She added that she is “finally feeling somewhat decent.”

While the infection was likely exasperated by the marathon, she emphasized that the marathon wasn’t to blame. Rather, she admitted she hadn’t been doing well with drinking enough water for some time now and that’s what the issue stems from.

She was sure to let fans know that she plans on running the marathon again next year.

Fortunately, it seems that Tayshia is doing better now.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.