Teresa Giudice was ‘so happy’ that Joe Benigno ‘validated’ her cheating rumor

Teresa Giudice was happy that Jennifer Aydin brought up cheating rumors. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey proved that the cheating rumor is not quite over yet, and it was Jennifer Aydin that brought the rumor to light once again.

Teresa Giudice accused Jackie Goldschneider’s husband during the premiere of Season 11, and it started a war of words between the two women.

But after taking a break from the group Jackie reemerged and saw the OG face to face for the first time since their altercation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The women planned a trip to the Jersey Shore, but Jennifer dropped a bomb that brought the cheating rumors back to the forefront.

Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin made the mistake of revealing details about his guys’ night with the other husbands.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

He told his wife that Margaret Josephs’ husband Joe Benigno claimed he had also heard about the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor.

Teresa Guidice says she felt validated

The cheating allegation that has taken over much of the season so far was just starting to die down.

But thanks to Jennifer it has now resurfaced.

She spilled the beans to Frank, Dolores, and Teresa during their car ride to the Jersey Shore.

And during Teresa’s recent stint on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow she revealed just how she felt once Jennifer dropped that little nugget.

“Yeah I was so happy. I was so happy,” admitted Teresa.

“And I’m being straight up, I’m saying it the way it is. I was grinning from ear to ear because I was like ‘ yes, I got validation.’ My Joe B got my back, you know.”

The 48-year-old continued, “To get thrown under the bus, you know like everybody else, they were all coming at me again–which I’m so used to it. Listen you can only be the punching bag for so long …”

“So I was happy that Joe Benigno, you know, validated the situation. Cause it’s like I wasn’t trying to start trouble” added Teresa.

Margaret Josephs defends Joe Benigno

Jennifer’s little revelation caused a storm when the topic was brought up during dinner with the group.

Teresa asked Joe to repeat what he told the men at boys’ night about the cheating rumor, but when he denied saying anything, the OG kept pushing it.

According to Teresa, Joe told the men that he had heard the rumor in town.

An infuriated Margaret then asked her husband if he actually heard the rumor from anyone in town and he said no.

And Margaret continued to comment on her husband’s remark during her appearance on Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

“I knew what Joe said,” noted Margaret.

“He said ‘ I heard it around my house…all these girls are talking about it.’ My husband never heard it in town.”

Do you think Joe simply misspoke during his night out with the men or did he hear the rumor as well?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.