Teresa Giudice shades Melissa Gorga as she posts new ‘sister-in-law’

Teresa Giudice is playing it up amid her feud with sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion didn’t do any favors for the strained relationship between Teresa and Melissa, especially when the RHONJ OG doubled down and called her brother, Joe Gorga, a “b***h boy” in agreement with Jennifer Aydin.

When Teresa revealed that Melissa would not be a part of her bridal party, viewers knew something was brewing between the two. Their relationship has been hot and cold throughout the years, with cold being the most prevalent feeling between the two.

Teresa Giudice throws shade as she shares new ‘sister-in-law’ amid drama with Melissa Gorga

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice threw shade at her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, by sharing a photo of herself with Luis Ruelas and his sister while using the hashtags “sisterinlaw” and “famiglia.”

She wrote, “Love you both so much ❤️ #sisterinlaw #mylove #famiglia”

The comment section filled up with mixed reactions, with some RHONJ fans acknowledging the shade and others happy that she loves Louie’s family.

One commenter wrote, “This post is an obvious dig at Melissa.:( We are only here for a short time, maybe less passive aggressive posts and more love for your own blood.”

Another follower said, “Don’t worry, we love Melissa.”

And one more went with, “You’re so transparent.”

What happened between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers who have watched since the beginning will know that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been back and forth for years.

Some seasons have featured the two in a much better place, while others have shown that Teresa doesn’t think Melissa is loyal and doesn’t value “family.”

Joe Gorga has been tough on Teresa because of her involvement with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and what he put his sister and nieces through. Melissa and Joe were there as Teresa served her time in jail and helped when Joe was away doing his time. Joe Gorga has trash-talked Joe Giudice publicly, which has strained his relationship with niece Gia Giudice.

Teresa and Joe are the only family they have left, as both of their parents are gone. She pushed away her cousins, Kathy and Rosie, who appeared in earlier seasons of RHONJ.

Unfortunately, it looks like Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga may never be able to repair things and get to a place of content.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.