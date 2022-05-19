RHONJ: Melissa Gorga rocks belly-baring top during night out with Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider

Melissa Gorga enjoys a night out with Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has a little time to relax now that the intense reunion is over and the women are doing just that.

Melissa Gorga along with her castmates Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs recently hit the town for a girls’ night out in New York City.

The fashionable trio got all dolled up to spend time together after a rocky season filled with drama.

Melissa Gorga rocks a belly-baring top during a night out with RHONJ costars

Melissa Gorga recently hit the New York City streets with her Real Housewives of New Jersey besties Margaret and Jackie and they seemed to have a good time. Jackie shared a photo of the trio on her Instagram page as they dined at Mamo restaurant and chowed down on Italian cuisine.

The reality TV stars got dressed up for the occasion and Melissa Gorga rocked a belly-baring outfit– perfect for the hip and sexy vibe of the New York eatery.

The mom-of-three showed off her toned abs in a white, cropped shirt with a plunging neckline. Melissa paired the top with skintight jeans, nude-colored booties, and a matching nude bag.

While Melissa’s castmates opted for more conservative outfits, they were no less fashionable than the Envy Boutique owner.

Margaret Josephs opted for a vintage-style ensemble with her bell-bottom jeans and a classic black blouse while hanging with her castmates.

Margaret could certainly use a night out to de-stress after the season she’s had with Teresa Giudice. The former friends spent the entire season feuding over Luis Ruelas and were not able to hash anything out at the reunion.

The final of the three-part event aired a few days ago, but things were left unresolved. Teresa refused to apologize to Margaret after accusing her of spreading rumors about Luis and she made it very clear that the 55-year-old was not on the guestlist for their upcoming wedding.

Jackie Goldschneider looked happy and healthy during her girls’ night out

Jackie Goldschneider was rocker chic in her black leather cape which she paired with jeans and gold heels.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared happy and healthy in the photo with her costars– after going through a rough battle with anorexia for many years.

She opened up about her decades-long battle with the disorder this past season and during her latest update admitted that she has made great progress.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that despite sharing so much of her life in Season 12, Jackie has been demoted from full-time Housewife to a friend role.

Furthermore, reports are that newbie Traci Johnson has been axed after one season and her recent absence from the three-part reunion is further fueling the rumor.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.