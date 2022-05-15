Melissa Gorga in tight swimsuit flaunts body-ody-ody

Melissa Gorga smiles close up. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is getting her “Body” on as she shows off her sensational swimsuit body while listening to the iconic Megan Thee Stallion track. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been upping her fitness game as her Envy by Melissa Gorga brand retails home workout gear, and this weekend brought the results.

Posting to her Instagram stories, Melissa shared a shot fans will likely be familiar with, but she made it body-ody-ody this time.

Melissa Gorga looks amazing in skintight swimsuit

The selfie, taken inside the Bravo star’s luxurious mansion, showed her pulling a bit of a Kim Kardashian in a skintight and cut-out bathing suit in peachy-pink. The reality star, who had initially posted the shot back in March 2021, sizzled with her gym-honed legs, tiny waist, and golden tan, posing in a swish bedroom with patterned wallpapers and cocking her head while pouting.

Going high-cut and cut-out at the chest, Melissa drew attention to her mean workout body, also holding a pink phone near-matching her swimwear and offering no context other than the MGT shout-out.

In the original post, Melissa had tagged herself home in New Jersey, writing:

“When the vultures come for you. You show them who’s boss.”

Melissa takes her workouts seriously. Turns out, she’s also pretty opinionated on fitness, overall, having once told costar Teresa Giudice: “I don’t like a lot of muscle,” she adds. “I like to stay a little bit more feminine. I don’t know. I don’t think it would look right,” per Women’s Health.

The mom of three, who likes a good turkey sandwich for lunch, also revealed being a-okay with the machine doing the work for her – in this case, a strap-on ab trainer. “I just tried something called Emsculpt, which is the equivalent of doing 20,000 squats in 30 minutes,” she added. “You do it four times and each time is a half-hour session. You can do it on your butt or on your abs.”

Melissa Gorga isn’t into fad diet trends

While Hollywood stars go keto, paleo, or vegan, Melissa isn’t into the fad stuff, stating: “I never do fad diets. I feel like I do a lot better with my own routine. It’s worked for me forever.” Fans do, however, know that Gorga happily snacks on That’s It nutrition bars. In April, she promoted the brand, saying that the strawberry fruit version is her “favorite.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.