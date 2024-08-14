Teresa Giudice fires back at Rachel Fuda for continually talking about her: ‘Her husband has a criminal record, not mine’

Whether you love or hate her, Teresa Giudice is one of the most-talked-about reality TV stars around.

She’s been on TV screens since 2009 and has had much of her life showcased to viewers since then.

With her status as a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey following the conclusion of Season 14 uncertain, many of her castmates are doing interviews at whatever outlet will have them.

Despite their belief that Teresa should no longer be on the show, they can’t stop talking about her.

Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga iced Teresa out of events throughout the recently wrapped season. Still, it felt like they were asked to talk about her in every scene because her name escaped their mouths a little too much.

Teresa has, of course, had countless run-ins with Rachel because the pair became embroiled in quite the feud this season. This is all thanks to Teresa bringing up Rachel’s husband, John Fuda’s past.

The vendetta was a bit disjointed on-screen because it was clear that production was cutting scenes left, right, and center to bring the show to a close as quickly as possible following a disastrous season.

Rachel can’t stop talking about Teresa

With the season completed, Rachel is still talking about Teresa, even saying that RHONJ should refocus on Melissa Gorga and her group of friends.

It’s a choice to say things like that because it opens these reality stars up to feel the heat in the comments section.

Reality Blurb shared details of an interview with Rachel on Instagram in which they teased that she would be talking about Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas.

The last name we expected in the comments section was Teresa herself, but it seems she’s done with the sophomore housewife talking about her to generate interest.

“Why doesn’t Rachel stop talking about me? Why doesn’t she talk about her husband’s past?” the original star wondered, adding the following:

“Her husband has a criminal background, not mine,” the 52-year-old doubled down.

Teresa Giudice is so over Rachel Fuda. Pic credit: @realityblurb/Instagram

Now, Teresa went public with a statement decrying the vitriol leveled at her and her RHONJ co-stars last month, so we’re surprised she’s even giving Rachel the time of day.

Teresa and Rachel’s feud was embarrassingly bad

Their feud could have been one for the ages, but it fizzled out after a horrible season.

The big problem here is that Teresa going after Rachel on social media probably won’t win her any brownie points with the Bravo brass because it’s evident the network wants to distance itself from the toxicity surrounding the show.

Then again, maybe Teresa doesn’t care about sucking up to her bosses because perhaps she’s already aware that her time on the show is over.

Earlier on Wednesday, Teresa shared inspirational Instagram quotes about a door closing, which could mean she’s losing the Bravo paycheck for good.

Rachel may bite back at Teresa in the comments section, so we’ll watch for updates like a hawk.

We wish they’d get the memo that the show is over in its current incarnation and move on, but these ladies know how to hold a grudge.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.