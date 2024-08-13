Teresa Giudice hints at RHONJ departure — Here’s what we know

The questions surrounding the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey just got a little bit clearer.

Teresa Giudice, who has been a cast member on the show since its 2009 series premiere, has been considered the most likely to still be on the cast when RHONJ Season 15 production commences in 2025.

Having an original star back is always good, especially when there are so many newer faces on the show with fewer fans.

However, the last few episodes of RHONJ Season 14 have strongly implied that production is slowly but surely over Teresa.

At one point during the Off the Rails special, Jenn Fessler revealed she cut ties with the original star after headlines dropped that she allegedly participated in leaking information to bloggers alongside Jennifer Aydin.

One news article on the show was particularly incriminating, signaling that Teresa isn’t as tight with production as many fans anticipated.

Teresa’s future on RHONJ is now in doubt

Teresa is currently on vacation and has been showing her European trip to her fans recently.

However, things took a turn late Monday night when she started sharing inspirational quotes that strongly implied her life was about to change.

Is Teresa out of there? Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“Sometimes God closes doors because it’s time to move forward,” one of the quotes reads.

“He know you won’t move unless your circumstances force you. Trust the transition. God’s got you,” it concludes.

It suggests that a decision has been made about her future on RHONJ, whether it’s of her own volition or producers believing the show can proceed without her.

Teresa Giudice is using quotes to relay her thoughts. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

With production over and every episode aired, producers will be pondering the series’ future at this time.

Another quote from Teresa heavily zeroed in on karma, which seems more about the people she chooses to have in her life. This could be a thinly veiled dig at Melissa and Joe Gorga or more of her co-stars.

Teresa Giudice is speaking about her strength. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Another one of the quotes seems to hint that she believes she became strong because she overcame a lot of things that “were meant to destroy her.”

The final quote said, “Everything is fine when there is sunshine.”

Teresa Giudice with a message. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Of course, Teresa has been living it up on vacation over the last couple of weeks, so there’s a chance that she learned of her fate before leaving the U.S.

Several RHONJ cast members are expected to depart

In the past, producers have allowed cast members to say they’re walking away from the franchise instead of being fired.

There should be many similar posts like this in the coming weeks as producers consider what to do.

Another possibility here is that Teresa’s future has not been decided, and she wants her fans to react by kicking up a fuss on social media to show how many people would bail on the show without her.

As always, Monsters and Critics will keep you up to speed on the latest developments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.