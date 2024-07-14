Teresa Giudice criticized after sharing photo with brother-in-law: ‘No one cares about you’

Teresa Giudice’s social media comments are generally filled with the opinions of fans who have watched her for many years on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Of course, she’s been in the headlines for many wrong reasons over the years.

Nowadays, she seems intent on making her fans believe her life is perfect.

Earlier this month, the 52-year-old was called out for sharing photos with husband, Luis Ruelas, and her constantly claiming how much she loves him.

This weekend, she went one step further with a photo in which she said she loved “hanging out” with her brother-in-law and husband.

The response in the comments section was anything but positive.

Teresa Giudice has a complicated dynamic with her family

Giudice famously fell out with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and has been doing her best to avoid talking about them on and off the show.

If we take her social media at face value, she wants people to believe that Joe and Melissa are not necessary in her life and that her family has expanded since she married Luis.

Teresa Giudice is getting called out. Pic credit: teresagiudice/Instagram

“Yeah cause you don’t know how to act with a sister in law,” one fan wrote.

Giudice has been criticized for her treatment of Melissa in the past, but with the two being so bitter toward one another, it’s hard to tell how low they’ll go to cause problems for the other.

It’s a shame it’s come to this because the division has single-handedly derailed RHONJ, which recently got its reunion nixed.

Teresa’s photos are causing drama. Pic credit: teresagiudice/Instagram

“Is he a clown like your husband?” another fan wondered.

Luis has been called out a lot

Luis hasn’t had the best edit on RHONJ, but a preview for an upcoming episode showcases him and Teresa in an argument about their finances.

Despite Teresa’s best efforts, she can’t seem to make Luis likable, meaning her fans always seem to have something to say about him.

Another fan took aim at Teresa, and it wasn’t pretty.

“No one cares about you. Stop,” the fan said, which is pretty out there considering the person commented on a photo on Teresa’s personal Instagram account.

Fans want Teresa to stop posting. Pic credit: teresagiudice/Instagram

If the past has taught us anything, people will use cast members’ social media accounts to stir the pot and vent at them.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for the show because the scrapped reunion could signify things to come.

Andy Cohen has claimed there are multiple ways forward for the show, and a reboot is not off the table.

