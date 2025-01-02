Teresa Giudice confident about her RHONJ return–Here’s why

Teresa Giudice is confident that whatever happens with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she will be a part of it.

The OG made those claims in a recent interview amid discussions about the show’s future.

If she does return, it won’t be anytime soon because the show is not filming in 2025.

The show might be off the air, but people can’t stop talking about the Jersey franchise, including the cast.

Dolores Catania recently aired her frustrations at her castmates for making a mess of the show, resulting in a future revamp or possible reboot.

However, Teresa is not taking the blame for that and has since clapped back at Dolores over those remarks.

Now, the mom of four is sharing her two cents about the show’s future and how she fits into the picture.

Teresa Giudice is confident about her RHONJ Season 15 return

Teresa Giudice joined the AllAboutTRH podcast and not surprisingly, the show was a topic of conversation.

While the RHONJ star doesn’t know what direction the network will go, she’s not worried about snagging a spot for Season 15.

The 52-year-old reasoned that after all she’s given to the franchise over the years, it’s “inevitable” that she’s asked back.

“I still want to be on; I still want to be on TV and I hope they have me back,” she told listeners. “They have to have the OG back; they have to; you know they can’t just let it end that way.”

Teresa says she is a fan-favorite on the show

Teresa had plenty more to say about RHONJ when the podcast hosts Shantel Butras and Roxanne Bahri joined her on Turning the Tables.

The OG was asked about a possible reconciliation with her brother Joe Gorga now that the dust has settled.

However, Teresa has not softened up to that idea, telling listeners she has no intention of making amends with Joe.

“No, if they think a break is going to bring me and my brother back together, absolutely not! she said. “That’s never going to happen.”

Another person she has no interest in reconciling with is Margaret Josephs, whom Teresa claimed tried to get the cast to ice her out so she would get kicked off the show.

In the meantime, the brunette beauty continued to provide reasons for why the network should bring her back whenever filming resumes, arguing that she started the show in Season 1.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn but I think I am a fan favorite,” Teresa added. “I started from the beginning and everyone has seen my journey. I’m not trying to be fake. I’m not trying to be strategic.”

Check out Teresa’s take on RHONJ below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.