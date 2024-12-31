Teresa Giudice hits back at Dolores Catania over RHONJ cast remarks: ‘She’s definitely not talking about me’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be on pause, but the drama surrounding the cast isn’t.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dolores Catania called out her fellow cast members for “making a mess” of Season 14.

Dolores blames the women for the show’s future being up in the air.

After all, Andy Cohen recently admitted it will be a year before he has any news on RHONJ Season 15.

Teresa Giudice got wind of what Dolo had to say and shared her thoughts on it.

The RHONJ OG made Dolores’ words about her and the scrutiny surrounding her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice hits back at Dolores Catania

This week, Terresa stopped by the AllAboutTRH Podcast, where she was asked about Dolores airing her frustration with the RHONJ cast not being able to move past the drama to ensure a Season 15.

“I mean, yeah, I’ve seen that,” Teresa expressed.

Then she quickly went into calling out her The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars for earning a paycheck by talking about Louie for the past four seasons.

Before reacting to Dolores’ words, Teresa declared that Dolo wouldn’t like it if the tables were turned and others were cashing in by criticizing her relationship. In fact, Teresa doubled down, saying Dolores would lose it if that were the case.

“I know she’s definitely not talking about me, so that’s all I have to say,” Teresa stated, making it clear Dolores’ words were directed to other ladies in the cast.

Are Teresa and Dolores feuding amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama?

For those thinking there may be some trouble looming between the two friends, that is not the case. Teresa gushed over her friend Dolores the other day for her birthday with a carousel of photos in an Instagram share.

“A very Happy Birthday to @dolorescatania we go wayyyyyyy back! I adore you & your giving nature, you will go to the ends of the earth for those in need! I wish this year to be your best one yet! Happy HAPPY Birthday! Love you!!! 🥳 🎉 ♥️💕🥳🎉,” read the caption on the IG post.

Teresa Giudice has no qualms with what Dolores Catania said about The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies because she feels the remark wasn’t directed at her.

What do you think was Dolo talking about Tre or not?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.