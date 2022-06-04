Teresa Giudice and RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey enjoy double date with their men

Cynthia Bailey and Teresa Giudice hanging out on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. Pic credit: Peacock

It was a The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Atlanta mashup when Teresa Giudice and Cynthia Bailey had a double date night.

Luis Ruelas, Teresa’s soon-to-be husband, and Mike Hill, Cynthia’s husband, joined the women as they met up and shared a meal together.

Teresa and Cynthia filmed the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. They seemed to have hit it off, though Teresa was closer to Kenya Moore out of all of the women.

RHONJ meets RHOA in California for a double date

Cynthia Bailey didn’t return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Teresa Giudice remains on the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa shared the couples’ photo as they posed together during their double date.

She captioned the post, “Had the beautiful night with this amazing couple @cynthiabailey I love your husband amazing man god bless ❤️.”

The geotag was for a place in Beverly Hills, California. It would have been epic if Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, joined the twosome, but that wasn’t the case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Both Teresa and Cynthia knocked their looks out of the park. The RHOA alum wore a fitted black jumpsuit, showing off her curves. She paired it with strappy gold heels. The RHONJ star wore similar attire, with a leather jacket to pull the ensemble together.

Both Luis Ruelas and Mike Hill were dressed up as well. They posted on the side of their lady, with Teresa and Cynthia being the stars of the show.

Cynthia Bailey invited to Teresa Guidice’s wedding

Teresa Giudice is set to marry Luis Ruelas in August. It’s just a few months away, and while The Real Housewives of New Jersey star played coy about who she was inviting and whether it would be filmed, it looks like it will be a part of the upcoming season of RHONJ.

She reportedly invited all of her RHONJ costars, including Margaret Josephs, who was sure she wasn’t getting an invite. If the event is being filmed, it makes sense that everyone is invited.

All of Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip castmates are also invited. That is how Ramona Singer was able to leak the details about the wedding. Ramona, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Melissa Gorga were all sent an invite. It’s rumored that Kenya was asked to be in the wedding party, though that has yet to be confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.