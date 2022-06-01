Teresa Giudice in thigh-skimming miniskirt for golf day with Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice showed off her toned legs in a miniskirt. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice enjoys spending time with her soon-to-be-husband, Luis (Louie) Ruelas.

The couple is set to tie the knot this summer, and it’s rumored to be filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Most recently, Teresa was spotted on the golf course with her love.

Teresa Giudice wears thigh-skimming skirt while golfing

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star doesn’t strike viewers as an athlete or golfer, but she definitely knows how to look the part.

Teresa Giudice posed with Louie on the green while he held the club. She posed with her knee bent a bit, showing off her ultra-tan legs and thighs. Her skirt was just long enough to prevent anyone from seeing any more of her toned body.

She captioned the photo, “Love golfing ⛳️ with you ❤️”

Almost immediately, the comment section lit up with followers commenting.

Jennifer Aydin, Teresa’s RHONJ bestie, called the couple “cuties,” while another follower just left heart eyes emojis.

Another chimed in about how she looked on the golf course, saying, “Although you look good on the golf course I don’t picture you golfing!!!”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

What’s next for Teresa Guidice and Luis Ruelas?

Although the cast for the upcoming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey hasn’t been verified, Teresa Giudice is back. Her wedding is rumored to be part of the forthcoming season, which makes sense given every other major milestone in her life since joining the show has been a part of the storyline.

Her relationships with the other women have been strained, especially between her and Margaret Josephs. It will be interesting to see if they can patch things up. Teresa blames Margaret for all the bad press and probing into Louie’s past, but his part on the show opened him up to all of it.

The couple will marry, though. Their lives are already intertwined, as she and her daughters live with Louie and his sons. They made the move while season 12 was filming, and despite Gia Giudice warning her mom she was moving fast, Teresa insists her daughters love him and aren’t worried about their romance.

One thing’s for sure, though. Teresa Giudice is keeping herself in great shape as her wedding approaches. The RHONJ still has what it takes to keep heads turning in her direction, even in golf attire.