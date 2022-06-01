Ramona Singer accidentally reveals Teresa Giudice’s wedding date and password to RSVP

Ramona Singer made a huge mistake on Instagram. Pic credit: Bravo

If there is a Housewife known for putting her foot in her mouth, it’s Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer. She has openly said that she often says the wrong thing, and sometimes trips over her words.

Ramona was apparently so excited about getting a wedding invitation from Teresa Giudice that she forgot that everyone on social media could see every detail on the wedding invitation, including the date, time, location, and website and password to access invitations.

Let’s take a look at what Ramona’s slip-up has revealed about Teresa’s wedding, and who she ended up inviting.

Teresa invited the whole Season 13 cast, contrary to what she claimed

According to the invite, the New Jersey OG will wed Louie Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, at the Park Chateau Estate in Brunswick, New Jersey. Filming for RHONJ has already started, so it is assumed that Teresa’s wedding will be a part of the upcoming season.

“Together with their families, Teresa and [Louie] request the honor of your presence at the celebration of their union,” the lucite invitation read, which came in a box full of white flowers. Ramona shared the video to her Instagram Stories but quickly deleted it once she realized the mistake she had made in releasing the website and password.

But she wasn’t quick enough, because the Bravo universe already saw and screenshotted everything fans wanted to know. We now know who was invited, who wasn’t invited, and who is in the wedding party. Bravo fan account @jakeryancomments used the wedding password to figure out who made the cut.

User jakeryancomments’ eagle-eye found the website and password, and the detective work began!

Although the website has now been taken down, it appears that the entire cast of RHONJ got an invite, including Teresa’s new BFF, Jennifer Aydin, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 43, and new Housewife Danielle Cabral. Surprisingly, frenemies Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were also on the list.

From other franchises, RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps, and Bravo chief Andy Cohen all received an invite.

Teresa must have had a change of heart because it appears that Melissa is now in the bridal party.

There has been much talk about a reconciliation between Teresa and her former bestie, Jacqueline Laurita, but Jac did not get an invite.

Dolores Catania only received a guest invitation, not a bridal party invitation.

Fans could not believe that Margaret got an invitation, considering the way the ladies left the reunion. But if they are filming, Marge would almost need to be there.

Teresa’s wedding will be a three-day affair

The wedding website informed guests that there would be a rehearsal dinner for a select group the day before, held at Rails Steakhouse. The wedding itself is formal black-tie attire required, followed by a reception. There will be a farewell bunch on Sunday to round out the weekend.

The couple is not registered but has requested donations to their honeymoon fund.

This will be Teresa’s second wedding, having divorced Joe Giudice in 2020 after 21 years of marriage. It is also the second marriage for Luis, who has been divorced since 2011.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.