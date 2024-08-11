Tensions mount as RHONJ cast gear up for post-finale sit-down

We’ve been watching a tension-filled season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it all ends tonight!

Viewers anticipate the final event for Season 14 — a sitdown with the entire cast commenting on the last episode.

In a preview for the event, the women gather again at the infamous Rails Steakhouse, but to avoid another tumultuous altercation they are in two separate rooms.

Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania gather in one space, while Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jenn Fessler take their seats in another.

However, the cast is eager to say their piece, and tensions mount among each group as they prepare for the last event to close the season.

Once the final episode airs we’ll bid goodbye to the Garden State women for who knows how long, as the network figures out a way forward for the franchise.

Jackie Goldschneider tells Teresa Giudice she’s ‘not excited’ to watch the finale

A teaser for the post-finale sitdown titled, Off The Rails shows the women preparing to take their seats and rewatch the last episode.

Jackie Goldschneider walks in and greets Teresa and Jennifer, telling them, “I’m not excited to watch the finale.”

That’s not surprising, considering that Jackie had to do a walk of shame out of Rails Steakhouse after getting outed by Margaret Josephs in the last episode.

However, after getting blindsided in the finale, Jackie shares her plan for the sitdown.

“My plan today, honestly, I’m not trashing anybody. I’m not interested in adding to the toxicity,” she tells the women.

“My priority is who I’m really friends with,” she says to both Teresa and Jennifer Aydin. “I consider you guys my real friends, and Jenn Fessler, of course.”

Danielle Cabral is ‘anxious’ at the RHONJ post-final sitdown

Meanwhile, in the teaser shared by BravoTV, Margaret and her crew return to “the scene of the crime room.”

“I’m like anxious to see it, that was a rough day,” exclaims Danielle. “So like having to watch it back is probably not gonna be easy.”

As Danielle enters the room and greets Margaret, the 57-year-old reassures her, “The good news is we don’t have to sit across from anybody we can’t stomach.”

Meanwhile, Rachel shares this meetup marks the first time seeing Jenn Fessler since they filmed the finale and things are not resolved between them.

“She should apologize,” Danielle exclaims, referring to Jenn’s betrayal earlier in the season when she befriended Teresa, knowing she was trashing Rachel and John Fuda.

Meanwhile, in the other room, Jenn is also a topic of conversation as Teresa declares, “Jenn Fessler, she really had her own opinion, but now after the show’s done, in interviews, she’s changed her mind.”

“I think Margaret got in her ear — obviously, she got in her ear,” adds the OG.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.