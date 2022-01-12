Teen Mom stars Leah Messer, Maci Bookout talk ‘jaw-dropping’ moments, trouble opening up on Family Reunion

Leah Messer and Maci Bookout talked about filming the Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 collided when stars Maci Bookout and Leah Messer teamed up to talk about their upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

The highly anticipated spinoff Family Reunion premiered this week, followed by the premiere of another spinoff, Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 and Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG both joined the cast of Family Reunion alongside other moms and dads from the franchise.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion stars Leah Messer, Maci Bookout talk ‘jaw-dropping’ moments on spinoff

Leah and Maci recently spoke with Fox 5 in Washington, DC about their time on the show.

When asked what the most “jaw-dropping” moment of filming the Family Reunion was, Maci was careful not to give anything away in her answer.

“Without giving too much away, I’d say one of the group activities that we did with Dr. Bryant where we all really kind of had to get vulnerable and open up and share some things and leaving that exercise, um, I feel like that exercise alone really set like the tone for how the reunion was gonna go,” Maci shared. “And [it] really helped us, um, open up to each other and realize how much more in common we have with each other than we thought.”

Leah was asked about her reluctance to open up on the show, even when it came to her boyfriend of nearly a year, Jaylan Mobley.

Leah Messer felt ‘guarded’ filming with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Leah said of her time filming the spinoff with Jaylan, “I think I was just guarded. I wouldn’t let him in. Um, for just like, being open with him and myself. I mean, I felt like I could be myself but for me, I just, I think I was just scared of getting hurt.”

“I was scared of the relationship failing again like relationships have in the past and being able to work on that and being able to be vulnerable,” Leah added. “We are in such a great place coming back home from the Family Reunion.”

Next, Maci talked about the other Teen Mom spinoff, Girls’ Night In, which has been advertised as a 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk-style show where the Teen Mom OG moms comment on previous Teen Mom 2 episodes from the comfort of their own beds.

Maci explained, “So, basically the – everyone gets to watch – the OG moms get to watch the Teen Mom 2 season and see how we react to what’s going on in their lives, things that are happening… good things, some of the struggles, some from bad things…”

“So yeah, basically, you just get to see our reaction and, you know, if we have opinions and you know, stuff like that. So, that’s gonna be fun. Hopefully nobody makes anybody mad,” Maci added with a chuckle.

Leah admitted that TMFR helped the moms bond and to realize just how much they actually have in common, calling it an “exciting experience” to get so many moms together from across the franchise.

The first episode of TMFR made good on its promise and brought the drama and it looks as though there’s plenty more to come so tune in next week for a new episode.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.