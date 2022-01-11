Teen Mom: Family Reunion spoiler: Maci Bookout breaks down during scream therapy session

Maci Bookout broke down during a scream therapy session in a preview for Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres tonight, and viewers will get to see Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout break down in front of her castmates.

The setup for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion incorporated castmates from around the Teen Mom franchise who lived together in a retreat-style house while they filmed.

Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG is one of the moms who joined the cast, and in a new extended sneak peek of the new series, she gets emotional during an exercise with the cast’s life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast participates in scream therapy session

During the scene, Dr. Bryant tells the moms they are about to engage in an ice-breaker exercise she calls scream therapy.

In the exercise, the moms are expected to scream out something — either about themselves or about someone else among the group that they have been keeping inside.

Dr. Bryant told the moms it was their chance to get negative things off their chests that have been bothering them as well as increasing endorphins and dopamine.

As Maci approached her turn in front of the group, the other moms encouraged her to do it “loud and proud.”

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout breaks down during scream therapy

“I am not enough!” Maci screamed as she wiped away tears, shocking the rest of the group.

When Dr. Bryant asked Maci what “enough” means to her, she told her, “I don’t know and I’ve been chasing it my whole life.”

As she continued to cry, Maci explained what she’s been trying to chase for her entire life — “acceptance.”

Maci, who Teen Mom OG viewers suspect might be pregnant with baby number four, said that she learned she wasn’t enough when she realized she found “confidence in taking care of everyone else.”

“Make sure everyone else is okay and when your s**t gets real, go away. Run. Run,” Maci added.

Amber Portwood revealed during a confessional that many of the Teen Mom OG cast members have known this about Maci for quite a while.

“I heard her say something that has been known for a very long time with a lot of the older OGs,” Amber shared. “She does not put herself first.”

Dr. Bryant asked Maci when she would begin to give herself the chance to come first.

“Now,” Maci replied. “Right now.”

Maci and Dr. Bryant gave each other double high fives while Maci then screamed, “Right now!” as her castmates applauded her.

Be sure to tune in tonight for the rest of the first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and see what all the hype is about.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs tonight, Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.